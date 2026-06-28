It’s been a weird week as we lead up to America’s 250th birthday and the extremely Trumped up, grifty spectacle that the administration has created on the National Mall. But here at the Save America Movement, we were still hard at work.

If you missed what we’ve been up to this past week, here’s a look at what we did.

The Fighting Dem of the Week: Rep. Jamie Raskin

Earlier this week, we brought on Congressman Jamie Raskin for an exclusive Substack Live. Raskin is exactly what we mean when we talk about bringing a real fight and real accountability to the regime. He doesn’t cower, he doesn’t back down, and he isn’t afraid of the cowards and grifters trying to dismantle our institutions.

We named him our “Fighting Dem of the Week” because he understands the assignment: you do not negotiate with authoritarians; you expose them, and you defeat them. If you missed the live session, you need to catch the replay.

Dead Air: A Monumental Mess

Yesterday, Dean Blundell and Steve fired up Dead Air for our weekly autopsy of the political wreckage. But we didn’t do it alone.

We brought in Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan to break down the absolutely monumental mess this administration continues to make of the country.

Jennifer and Angie helped bring the heat and expose the absurdity of it all. If you want to hear what it sounds like when the resistance stops being polite and starts calling out the grift in plain English, you need to listen to this episode.

Finally, as you know, we just wrapped up the official one-year anniversary of the Save America Movement. When we started building this machinery 365 days ago, the prevailing wisdom in Washington was that the pro-democracy coalition was too exhausted to mount a real defense.

From the Liberty Vans exposing ICE abuse to the Villains Campaign forcing cabinet resignations, we put points on the board.

Thank you to everyone who stepped into the void with us this year. If you want to help us continue to do this important work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

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