One thing about our friend Donald Trump is that he absolutely loves attention. He loves making headlines and demands loyalty and praise be heaped upon him from all he comes in contact with.

While he spent this weekend counting down to the tacky, $60 million UFC cage match he’s throwing on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate his birthday, the Save America Movement was counting down to the real party.

We promised you a 360-degree humiliation campaign to mock the most incompetent, decrepit, and crooked President in history. If you missed any of what we did this weekend, allow us to fill you in.

The Villains Campaign Takes Aim At The Biggest Villain Of Them All

We’ve already targeted the regime’s enablers—Stephen Miller, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi, and Kristi Noem—so you know we couldn’t let the birthday boy go without a Villains Campaign of his very own.

With the direct support of this community, our rapid-response teams mounted a massive public poster campaign, plastering the streets of Washington, D.C., with the truth of his failure and how this country really sees him. We labeled him exactly what he is: a Loser with a 31% approval rating — and we projected it onto buildings across the city, juxtaposing our Grifter-in-Chief against George Washington's title of Commander-in-Chief, for all to see.

If you’re in the D.C. area, we hope you keep your eyes peeled. We’re including a map where you can find all the fun treasures we’ve left out for Donald and his lackeys to find. If you run into one, we’d love for you to snap a picture and tag us on Instagram at @thesaveamericamovement or @SaveAmericaMvm on X. Or both!

Send Trump A Special Birthday Message

You know, nothing says “happy birthday” quite like a coordinated, crowdsourced truth bomb landing directly in the White House mailroom. Earlier this week, we asked you to download and send custom cards to Trump (naturally a high-def picture of Donny with his bestie, Jeffrey Epstein) and you answered the call!

Be like Robert Maguire! Add your own special message and send one directly to Trump. Click here to download one, ten, or a hundred. They’re all yours to play with. Print it out, stick a stamp on it, and let’s flood the executive mailroom on Monday morning.

On a serious note, ridicule is one of the most effective tools against an authoritarian regime. Modern dictators rely on a false perception of strength, mostly achieved by controlling traditional and social media. Trump hates to be mocked, but he must be.

So we are going to continue mocking him as aggressively and as publicly as we can.

We are only able to do this vital work because we have your grassroots support, which means the world to us. If you are moved to invest in the work we do, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or donating to our movement through this link.

There is so much more to come.

Thank you for believing in what we do at the Save America Movement. Let’s have a good laugh at Trump this weekend and get back to business on Monday.