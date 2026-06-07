In case you missed it, our primary operational focus this past week was entrenched on the front lines at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey.

For over a week, detainees inside Delaney Hall—a 1,000-bed private facility run by the GEO Group under a lucrative $1 billion taxpayer contract—have been on a grueling hunger and labor strike. They are starving themselves to protest horrific, subhuman conditions: routine physical abuse, maggot-infested meals, and showers kept so scalding hot that people are leaving with blistered skin. A detainee has already died inside those walls.

In response, and in solidarity with the protest for better conditions and treatment, we deployed our Liberty Vans and field crews straight from New York to Newark.

What our crews witnessed over the weekend was a chilling look at the authoritarian playbook. Instead of addressing the starvation and abuse inside, federal agents, state police, and local law enforcement lined up like an occupying army to protect a corporate prison’s perimeter. They flooded the streets with a suffocating barrage of tear gas, pepper spray, and flashbangs.

To escalate the chaos, right-wing street-militias, including self-identified Proud Boys, descended on the scene to intimidate peaceful demonstrators.

We captured raw, high-definition footage and did interviews with protestors and lawyers on the scene to ensure this regime cannot hide its brutality behind mandatory curfews and state-sanctioned “no-go zones.”

While our teams were on the ground, breathing in tear gas to document these human rights abuses, the spineless Republicans in Washington decided to reward the abusers.

The Senate just passed a budget delivering billions of dollars in fresh, unchecked funding to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. It is a stark reminder of the broader structural rot we are fighting against. They are pouring your hard-earned tax dollars into a weaponized federal apparatus that tear-gasses citizens to protect private prisons with abhorrent conditions.

We have already proven that the Save America Movement can show up and confront this regime anywhere in the country—from Los Angeles and Chicago to Minneapolis and Newark. Now, we are bringing that exact same aggressive energy straight to the White House gates.

This week is Donald Trump’s birthday week, and we are launching the next phase of our Villains Campaign right on his doorstep.

This week, our ground teams are blanketing Washington, D.C., with thousands of high-visibility physical posters hitting the Grifter-in-Chief exactly where it hurts. We are pasting the unvarnished truth on every lamppost, transit hub, and high-density corridor in the capital, reminding the world of his corruption and his historic, abysmal 31% approval rating.

The fight for America’s future won’t be carried by spectators waiting for a miracle. It will be won by citizens who are willing to step into the arena, speak the truth, and refuse to back down.

Thank you to everyone whose grassroots support keeps our Liberty Vans fueled, our cameras rolling, and our independent network entirely free from corporate oversight. We are just getting started.

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