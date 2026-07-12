The Save America Movement had a big week. Then Lindsey Graham died last night. Steve Schmidt put it best in his piece this morning.

There’s something karmic about having spoken with the very impressive Dr. Annie Andrews this past week, if you didn’t know her before, you certainly will now. She's a board-certified pediatrician, a mom, and a Fighting Democrat — and she's the one who's going to take that seat. This spring she won the Democratic nomination outright. Steve called her one of the "most exceptional candidates in the country," and he meant it." Watch the full conversation below — and if it moves you the way it moved us, share it.

Rep. Kamlager-Dove on fighting ICE, and the chaos on the Hill

We also sat down with Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove for a conversation that cut straight to what’s happening on the ground right now.

She talked about fighting on behalf of the people who’ve been detained by ICE in her district — the human cost behind the headlines — along with the chaos unfolding on Capitol Hill, the daily nonsense coming out of the Trump administration, and what it actually takes to push back from inside the fight. If you missed it live, watch it now. It’s worth your time.

Summer of Scam: where did Kristi Noem’s $220 million go?

And this week, our Summer of Scam investigation turned to Trump’s Cabinet of Corruption — starting with former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Last year, Noem approved a $220 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign whose supposed purpose was to convince migrants to leave the country, and whose actual star, over and over, was Kristi Noem.

There was no competitive bidding — she handpicked the contractors. She told the Senate, under oath, that the president personally approved it. Days later, he said “I didn’t know about it,” and fired her.

So we went looking for where the money actually went. What we found: roughly $77 million to a Republican consulting firm, and $143 million to a company called Safe America Media — created days before the deal, no website, its address blurred out on Google Maps.

When our team tracked that address down, it led to a quiet suburban house with the blinds drawn. Of that $143 million, only about $15 million went to actually airing the ads. Which leaves roughly $128 million of your money with no public explanation at all.

Watch the full investigation, read the deep-dive, and then do the one thing they’re hoping you won’t: make people look at the house.

Everything we do here — the interviews, the investigations, the unglamorous work of following the money — is powered by readers, not billionaires. If you want to keep it coming, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It’s how we keep the lights on and the receipts flowing.

Thank you for being part of the Save America Movement. See you next week.