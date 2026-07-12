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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
5h

Lindsey Graham is suddenly dead after a very short illness 36 hours after he inked a bill to reinstate sanctions on Russia.

Will an autopsy be done?

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Margaret B's avatar
Margaret B
6h

Noam could have spent a little of the extra money to buy that house and leave.it vacant. I wonder how soon she will sell it again.

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