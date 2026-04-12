If you want a masterclass in how an authoritarian regime fails when it purges expertise, look no further than this administration’s foreign policy. We are watching a reality-television approach to global conflict, and the consequences are catastrophic. But while they manufacture chaos abroad, the Save America Movement is continuing to build the barricades here at home.

In case you missed anything in the daily blur of news, here is a breakdown of exactly where the fight stands today:

The Master Negotiator Fails Again

First, the Commander-in-Chief logs onto social media and threatens to wipe an entire civilization off the map by 8:00 PM. Then, in the nick of time, he pivots and announces a sudden ceasefire.

To secure this so-called peace, whom does he send to the negotiating table? JD Vance. He dispatched the biggest joke in Washington to navigate one of the most complex geopolitical conflicts on earth. Predictably, Vance completely failed.

Here is poor J.D. being hung out to dry while Trump watches a UFC fight with Marco Rubio:

Now, as a result of that failure, the United States will apparently be blockading the Strait of Hormuz.

It is worth pointing out how stupid all of this is: we are now deploying the military to blockade a critical global shipping lane that was open before this President started a completely manufactured war. It is incompetence layered on top of hubris on top of the stupidity of a 6-year-old playing their first turn-based strategy game against an adult.

Operation Liberty Returns to L.A.

While the administration spirals on the global stage, they are still trying to quietly build their mass-deportation machinery in our backyards. We are not going to let them.

Operation Liberty is continuing our relentless pushback against ICE’s massive detention centers across the country. We have exposed their mega-prisons in Arizona and Georgia, we have documented their lawless checkpoints, and now, we are taking the fight back to where this all started: Los Angeles.

We have not forgotten the brutal, unprovoked violence used against peaceful protesters. We are bringing our Liberty Vans, our high-definition cameras, and our investigative teams back to the front lines in L.A. to ensure that every single rights violation is met with a blinding public floodlight.

Liar Liar, Press Secretary Pants on Fire

Finally, we are officially expanding our Villains campaign.

We successfully helped chase Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem out of the government by making them absolute optical liabilities. Now, we are locking our sights on the regime’s chief puppet: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Her only job is to stand at a podium and lie to the American public with absolute conviction. She demands to be taken seriously as a mouthpiece for power, but behind the podium, she has one of the thinnest skins in Washington.

When you make an enabler the butt of a massive, unavoidable public joke, you shatter their illusion of control. We are going to expose her for the liar she is and make it politically toxic for her to show her face.

We already know she threw a fit over Thanksgiving about how unflattering this picture was. Now she gets to see it all over town.

We are dealing with a cornered, incompetent administration. And though this may be the moment that they are most dangerous, we cannot sit around and wait for the institutions to save us. We must do it ourselves.

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