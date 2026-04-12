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A Pat's avatar
A Pat
Apr 12

I appreciate your efforts. But, when will you go after the men. There are many to pick from: Miller Vought Patel Lutnick…

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Jaz Klinski's avatar
Jaz Klinski
Apr 12

If you (we!) really want to stop the violence against our own people, Stephen Miller needs to go, and go down badly. He was 'silenced' to the public, but like a cancerous rat, he now operates behind the scenes, masterminding all the cruelty that he can, every day, his voice is next to tRump's ear, egging on his worst tendencies. Also, Miller's wife.......ugh.

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