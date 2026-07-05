This weekend, while Donald Trump turned America’s 250th birthday into what he himself called “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all,” we made sure he didn’t get to do it unanswered.

Our Uncle Scam campaign hit the streets of Washington, D.C., putting Trump’s corruption directly in the path of the rally he threw for himself on the National Mall. In case you missed it, here’s what this movement pulled off.

Sidewalk decals across the capital

We blanketed the pavement around the Mall and around the city with industrial Uncle Scam decals, so every attendee, aide, and passerby heading to Trump’s party had to walk right over the truth about his corruption to get there.

Uncle Scam in the wild.

A digital billboard truck circling the city

All weekend, our mobile billboard truck rolled through Washington, carrying Uncle Scam to every corner of the city, a moving reminder that couldn’t be turned off, taken down, or spun.

Teach ‘em young!

A geo-targeted ad campaign, aimed straight at the rally

And on Saturday , as the crowd gathered on the Mall to cheer him, we served Uncle Scam directly to their phones, delivering the reality of Trump’s corruption to the very people he’d assembled to celebrate it. He controlled the stage. He did not control what was in their pockets.

This is what this movement does. We don’t just post about it or fume about it or wait for someone else to act. We show up, on the pavement, on the streets, and on the screens, and we refuse to let Trump have a single day that goes uncontested.

None of it happens without the people who stand behind this work.

If you’ve been reading along and want to support our work, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. It’s one of the most direct ways to sustain this work and stand with a movement that has no billionaire behind it, just ordinary people who’ve decided not to look away.

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Plus, this week SAM’s Fighting Democrat series rolls on with a double header. On Wednesday at 12pm ET Steve Schmidt talks with Dr. Annie Andrews, the pediatrician who’s had enough and is coming for Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat in November. Thursday at 12pm ET Steve Schmidt is joined by Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-30), fighting the fight from inside the House. Don’t miss either one.