Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
5h

Thank you SAM!! 👏🏻👏🏻Grateful for you!

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Jodi Lorimer's avatar
Jodi Lorimer
5h

I am not a free subscriber. You receive a monthly payment from me. If I am missing some of your information or campaigns because you think I'm a free subscriber I'd appreciate an appropriate upgrade. I am very grateful for all you do. Jodi Lorimer

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