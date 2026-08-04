The gavel comes down. 12-10. Party line vote. Twelve Republicans just voted yes, and we’ve got questions for every single one of them. Imagine the scene: the doors have yet to be opened, reporters are already lined up in the hallway, behind those doors, the Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans who just voted yes are getting ready to walk out and explain themselves.

Here’s what we’d ask: We just want someone to walk us through the logic here, no gotcha, not spin. This isn’t the bar exam; it’s closer to “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader,” except the stakes are higher and the answers are somehow worse. So senators, walk us through it, because from where we’re standing, this doesn’t add up unless the honest answer is one you don’t actually want to say out loud.

Let’s start with the easy ones.

If your own child lost their college fund to an online scam, would you want federal investigators going after the people who did it?

Are you protecting the Justice Department right now, or your invite to Mar-a-Lago?

Lying gets you fired at almost every job across this country, why does it get you promoted here?

Should the Attorney General personally protect the president from an investigation?

Should the president and his entire family be exempt from IRS scrutiny in perpetuity?

The DOJ has ignored dozens of your own committee’s questions, you voted yes. So what exactly was the point of asking?

Can you point to one thing Todd Blanche has done that proves he’ll be independent from President Trump? Just one?

These aren’t hard questions. Anyone in that hallway, reporters, staffers, the janitor, could answer every single one of them without hesitating. Twelve senators can’t.

Cornyn had nothing left to lose. He voted yes anyway.

Before this vote, Sen. Cornyn spent weeks publicly undecided, and he had every reason to stay that way. He lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger, so there’s no reelection left to protect and nothing left to gain by falling in line. He said it himself, on the record: if this is how Trump treats his friends, imagine what he does to his enemies. That wasn’t a slip. It was a man who’d just watched his own loyalty get erased over one primary, saying so out loud.

Then, days before the vote, he told CNN the fund wasn’t actually dead, that calling it dead was flatly not true. On camera, in his own words. Four days later, he was satisfied enough to vote yes.

So walk us through it, Senator.

If loyalty to Trump didn’t save your career, why are you protecting Blanche?

This is one of your last votes in your long career as a United States Senator. Do you want your last act to be blocking corruption, or approving it?

He only “killed” that fund because you caught him. Would he have done the right thing if nobody was watching? And do you really believe he will not turn around and go back on his word as soon as he is confirmed?

“Thou shalt not bear false witness.” You want that on the wall in every school. Does it apply to the man you just voted for?

Tillis set his own bar. Then he moved it.

Tillis isn’t running for reelection, so this vote costs him nothing. He’s the one who set the terms publicly. He told CNN he needed a specific, measurable work product before he’d call the fund dead, not a wink and a handshake, his words. That was the bar. He said it on camera, in front of everyone, so there’d be no confusion about what it would take to get his vote.

Then Blanche posted some documents late on Sunday, and by Monday morning, Tillis said he was satisfied. Less than 24 hours between the standard he set himself and the standard he accepted.

So explain the math, Senator.

Trump already called you a loser once. You have nothing left to prove to him. So who exactly are you trying to please with this vote?

You stood up for the police officers who were assaulted on January 6th, and Trump called you a loser for it. With today’s vote, what did every kid in North Carolina just learn about standing up to a bully?

You called that fund “stupid on stilts” and a “payout for punks.” Blanche is the man who set it up. If the fund was that stupid, what does that say about the guy who created it?

The survivors they wouldn’t face.

This one isn’t about the fund, it’s about who they were willing to sit across from, and who they weren’t. For weeks, Epstein survivors wanted just five minutes with these two Senators. Cornyn’s staff sat down with them. Cornyn didn’t. Tillis passed them in a hallway, said he’d like to meet, and never did.

So, Senators…

If protecting political allies conflicts with full transparency in the Epstein investigation, which comes first?

If your sister or daughter’s name were in a court file that was supposed to be sealed, and it got out under Blanche’s watch, would you still call him qualified?

Your own staff sat with them. You didn’t. What, specifically, were you afraid they’d say to your face?

They’ve seen this movie before.

RFK Jr. told the Senate under oath that he wouldn’t touch vaccine funding. Bill Cassidy got him on record, on camera. Weeks after the confirmation, HHS yanked $11 billion in vaccine grants anyway. A judge had to order that the money be released. Sen. Cassidy is still being asked why he believed a promise that didn’t survive past the swearing-in.

Cornyn and Tillis watched that happen. They know better than anyone what a promise made under pressure is worth the second the vote is secured. They took the same kind of deal anyway, and Trump himself said afterward that he hadn’t even seen it, that he “didn’t look at it” that he only understood there’d “been a sign off.” The man whose fund this was never had to answer for it. Blanche and the DOJ handled that.

Cornyn and Tillis didn’t stand up for what they know is right. They did not stand up for the people that elected them. They were, simply put, cowards.

So walk out of that room, Senators. Say it to the cameras. Say it to the survivors standing right there. Say it to the Americans who are watching you decide, in real time, that a phone call from Mar-a-Lago means more than the truth.

You already know you can’t. You knew it walking in. You knew it walking out. It’s the difference between someone whose legacy will be remembered for having the courage to stand up for the people and country they took an oath to defend, and someone whose legacy will be remembered as a coward in this moment. Today, you chose to be cowards. Everyone watched you choose that. And you will be remembered for it.

Trump was right about one thing. You are losers.