Save America Movement

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Cheryl Keane's avatar
Cheryl Keane
2h

These total spineless fuckers!!!

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Catherine Nash's avatar
Catherine Nash
2h

No guts just a lot of bluster. They need to be gone so does any politician voting for Blanche. These cowards stopped standing for the people a long time ago. Their actions are all about their own bank accounts. They can’t be trusted to do anything but lie, cheat and abandon the very people that sent them to DC as their representatives. They are still stuck in the swamp and with their votes will never get out of it. 😡

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