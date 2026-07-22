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William m Gaffney's avatar
William m Gaffney
4h

Are you folks working with Indivisible? It appears efforts are being duplicated

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
4h

Trump Threatens to Impose Tariffs on Generic Drugs

The administration has repeatedly said it will impose steep pharmaceutical tariffs but has not followed through on them.

The Trump administration’s funding cuts to PEPFAR, a global H.I.V. program, forced at least 1,700 treatment sites to close, a new study found.

A federal appeals court upholding Peter Navarro’s contempt of Congress convictions

Iran’s parliament speaker mocking the U.S. troop buildup as a bluff

Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Israel is responsible for wholesale atrocities there and in the West Bank. Israel is becoming less democratic, more corrupt, and more of a threat than a bolster to U.S. interests.

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