The vast majority of Americans are good, generous, decent people.

The vast majority of Americans don’t believe that “law enforcement” should have the right to shoot and kill human beings with impunity. They don’t believe in stalking, confronting and gunning down fathers who were simply existing as Latinos in the United States.

The vast majority of Americans are disgusted by the executions of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Guerrero. They were disgusted by the executions of Renée Good and Alex Pretti. And this weekend, they will take to the streets to demand action.

On Saturday, Disappeared in America (DiA) will host a series of vigils in cities across the U.S. to honor the lives of Lorenzo, Joan, Renee, Alex and dozens of other people killed by ICE in the first 500 days of the Trump Administration. Demonstrators will also call for justice and accountability in these deaths.

The federal government cannot execute human beings and expect its people to remain silent.

To find a planned vigil in your local community, head to this link. And if you are in the Los Angeles area, you can join our friends at NoCamps CA and their partner organizations outside LA City Hall at the time and location below:

DiA is a coalition effort helmed by Public Citizen with MoveOn, Stand Up America, the Constitutional Accountability Center and hundreds of additional organizations.

Meanwhile, in Biddeford, sadness lingers in the air. The people of this quiet and tight-knit community are still shellshocked from the violence that claimed a neighbor and the firestorm that’s followed. It’s a lot to process.

The Save America Movement spoke with Reverend Laura Carey — a woman who works as a “death doula.” Even though she’s devoted her life to helping people who are at the end of their lives, she told SAM’s crews that the loss of Joan Sebastian Guerrero weighs heavy on her and her fellow Mainers.

They are relying on one another to get through the grief.

Rev. Carey is one of many extraordinary Mainers who are helping one another during this difficult time. We will continue to bring you their stories here on our Substack and our other platforms. We will continue to amplify the stories of decent, principled Americans so that we never lose sight of the fact that there are more of us than there are of them.

The best way for you to help us continue this work is by becoming a paid subscriber. Our work will always be free to read but if you can chip in to help us do more, we would be grateful. We exist because of you and we never lose sight of that.