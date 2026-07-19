Iran War Update with Steve Schmidt & Ken Harbaugh

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, James T Duffield, CO, Jeanne Elbe, Lori Modafferi, and many others for tuning in. Two American service members are dead and a third is missing after Iranian ballistic missiles and drones slammed into a U.S. base in Jordan. Steve Schmidt and The Ken Harbaugh Show broke down how the ceasefire unraveled, what CENTCOM's escalation means for the troops still in the region, and where this war goes next, as Secretary Hegseth stays focused on what really matters: testosterone screenings for the troops. Don't miss it.

This week SAM’s Operation Liberty will continue to bring reporting from Biddeford, Maine where Joan Sebastián Guerrero, a young father who was gunned down by an ICE agent at a neighborhood intersection. Last week we heard from outraged veterans and from Joan’s grieving family. This week we keep telling the story & demanding justice. We're not looking away.

Plus, the Save America Movement’s Summer of Scam continues this week and our buddy Uncle Scam is heading back to D.C. Stay tuned for more. 👀🇺🇸