Iran War Update with Steve Schmidt, Ken Harbaugh & Malcolm Nance

Thank you Rue Ryuzaki, Jackie Resists, Sandra Tuttle, Karen Brownfield, and many others for tuning in. 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. Pvt. Isabella Gonzales. Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton. Lt. Angel S. Rampersad. Four service members died in Iran-linked attacks, then had their names quietly stripped from the Pentagon's official casualty count. Now, even as their deaths get buried, Trump is weighing a "massive attack" on Iran, bigger than anything the U.S. has launched so far. Steve Schmidt, The Ken Harbaugh Show and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance honor their sacrifice and break down where this war goes next. Don't miss it.
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