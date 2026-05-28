Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
31m

America needs term limits; Congress and the Senate do very little to make America Great, and 100% of the time, to make them richer.

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Robin Brenner's avatar
Robin Brenner
5m

How about not paying him while he's away?

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