Tom Kean Jr., Republican Congressman for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, has not been seen in public since mid-March. No votes. No town halls. No answers. When his chief of staff finally broke the silence, the best he could offer was: “There’s no cameras where Tom is.”

That is not a statement. That is a cover-up dressed up as a non-answer.

Now Kean is making two-minute phone calls to Republican county chairs. He told the New Jersey Globe he expects to “return to voting in the next couple of weeks.” Still no explanation. His spokesman promises he’ll eventually be “fully transparent.” Eventually.

Conveniently, though he’s been completely MIA, Kean has STILL managed to continue his insider trading, which comes as a perk for every member of Congress.

Republican John Farmer Jr. told the NYT plainly: “He’s a public figure running for re-election. It’s not a crazy thing to wonder what’s going on.”

It’s not crazy. It’s democracy. And in a democracy, your elected representative doesn’t just vanish for three months and ask you to trust that everything is fine.

Tom Kean is asking people to re-elect him while refusing to tell them if he’s capable of serving. The voters of NJ-07 deserve better than a promise that answers are coming eventually.

Show up, Congressman. Or step aside.