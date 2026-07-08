It's Time For New Leadership with Steve Schmidt and Dr. Annie Andrews

If you don’t know Dr. Annie Andrews, then it’s time to get familiar with her game. Steve Schmidt says she’s one of the “most exceptional candidates in the country” and she stands a damned good chance of (finally) punting Lindsey Graham out of his Senate seat.

Watch this excellent conversation with Steve and Board-Certified Pediatrician, Mom, and Fighting Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews. She needs all of us in her corner to give one of this country’s most corrupt and sycophantic elected officials his walking papers. Annie is the right person for this job.

Thank you to Jeanne Elbe, Janice, Liz Alexander, Diana Leck, Vinay, and many others for tuning into today’s livestream. Your support means the world to us here at the Save America Movement.

Featuring one incredible Fighting Democrat in our live programming this week is pretty great. But guess what? This week we have two.

Join us Thursday at 12pm ET when Steve is joined by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove. This California Congresswoman gives it to us straight on everything from ICE abuse and overreach to what it will take to fix the most broken Congress in history.

See you there!