For half a year, the Save America Movement has been waging a relentless street war against this administration’s cabinet and top loyalists.

We didn’t sit around doomscrolling, and we certainly didn’t wait for the traditional political establishment to save us. We launched our Villains campaigns and took the fight directly to the enablers: Stephen Miller, Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, and Pete Hegseth.

And now the cracks are beginning to show.

Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem are gone. The moment we plastered their faces across Washington, made them absolute optical liabilities, and generated enough undeniable physical friction, the administration threw them overboard to save face. When you apply enough pressure to a snake pit, they always turn on each other.

Now, the blood is in the water.

Reporting tells us the paranoia inside the West Wing is spreading, and Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel, and Tulsi Gabbard could all be on the chopping block very soon.

This is exactly where we break them. If we sit back and let off the gas, they might survive long enough to do more damage than they already have. If we press our advantage, we can help push them right out the door.

We are preparing to launch full-scale Villains campaigns targeting Hegseth, Patel, and Gabbard right now. We want to ruin their daily commutes, shatter their illusions of invincibility, and make it completely politically toxic for the administration to keep them around.

But printing the next wave of high-impact posters, booking the mobile billboards, and keeping our street teams mobilized requires a significant amount of time, energy, and yes, resources.

If you can spare a few bucks to help us step up our game and run more of these fascists out of office, we’d be deeply appreciative.

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They desperately want to project an aura of strength and inevitable control. Let’s expose their collapse instead.