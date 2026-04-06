Save America Movement

Save America Movement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roni Windle's avatar
Roni Windle
Apr 6

If you'd go after Stephen Miller, I'd give you some of my food money.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Melanie's avatar
Melanie
Apr 6

Gave a little yesterday! Will try to find a few more for posters! Thank you! You’re doing invaluable and amazing priceless work!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Save America Movement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture