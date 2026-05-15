Nothing about this image of a golden statue erected on the grounds of the Trump National Doral Miami should surprise you. Not because it depicts a much taller, much thinner version of the man it purports to portray, not because it sits on a golf course, where Donald Trump spends most of what’s left of his waking hours. And certainly not because this 22-foot monstrosity is covered in gold foil.

What should surprise you – especially if you consider yourself a religious individual in the Christian faith– is this image. That of faith leaders – central among them Pastor Mark Burns of the Harvest Praise & Worship Center in South Carolina – blessing this statue. Praying over it.

Now, most of us at the Save America Movement cannot claim to be Bible Scholars, but we’re pretty sure God addressed this kind of idolatry very directly. As the story in Exodus goes, 3,000 people died the day He punished the Israelites for worshipping at the feet of a golden calf. And that was before He sent a plague.

The tragedy here isn’t that Trump’s followers are worshipping a golden idol. It’s the pastors standing beside it who know exactly what it is and have decided to light the incense anyway. These men don’t believe Donald Trump was sent by God; they believe he was sent to them to deliver everything the Christian Nationalist movement has spent decades going to battle for. And their congregations — the trusting and faithful — have become their foot soldiers.

This Sunday, the White House will host an event it calls “Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving.” We here at The Save America Movement are calling it what it really is: blasphemy wrapped in the garments of faith. SAM Steering Committee member Rev. Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove will be leading a day of counterprogramming during the event, titled Redirect 250.

Live content begins May 17 at 9am ET and details can be found at

https://redirect250.org.

As part of this counterprogramming, the Save America Movement will stream live from 4 - 6 pm ET with a screening of the documentary Bad Faith 2026: Christian Nationalism in Power, followed by a live discussion with Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, Rev. Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, Lisa Sharon Harper, and Dr. Robert P. Jones. Together, they’ll examine Christian Nationalism’s plot to turn our democracy into a theocracy and how it could damage this country for generations to come. You can watch that stream at this link: Blasphemy on the Mall: The Truth About Trump’s “National Jubilee of Prayer”

While megachurch pastors and worship leaders take the stage at the National Mall, SAM will stream live with the truth – exposing the Christian nationalism at the beating heart of MAGA, and how its lust for absolute power is turning believers into the American Taliban.

Bad Faith 2026: Christian Nationalism in Power is the updated version of Bad Faith, which in 2024 Variety called “One of the 10 best films of the year.” Bad Faith 2026 has a 77-minute runtime and contains fifteen minutes of new content focused on the 2024 election and the second Trump administration’s implementation of Project 2025. Churches, along with social justice, community and campus groups around the country are already booking public screenings of Bad Faith 2026: Christian Nationalism in Power, and expert speakers are available to lead post-screening discussions.

Anyone interested in learning more about hosting a screening is encouraged to contact badfaithscreenings@gmail.com, and a member of the Bad Faith team will be in touch.

This week, Epstein survivors testified under oath at West Palm Beach City Hall, less than three miles from the mansion where many of the crimes took place. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee held a nearly three-hour shadow hearing where survivors testified about how the current administration’s actions have endangered survivors while allowing perpetrators to walk scot-free. Survivors Jena-Lisa Jones, Roza, Dani Bensky, Courtney Wild, and Maria Farmer delivered vivid and damning testimony.

The national media barely covered it.

In response, the Save America Movement and the Institute for Primary Facts are announcing Cover to Cover-Up, a 24-hour live filibuster reading directly from the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files beginning Monday, May 18th at 12:00 PM ET and running without interruption until Tuesday, May 19th at 12:00 PM ET.

The reading will take place inside The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room - a 5,000 square foot public installation at 101 Reade Street in Tribeca, Manhattan, housing all of the unsealed Epstein files. The physical reality is staggering: the pain of nearly 1,400 victims bound into nearly 4,000 books.

The 24-hour livestream will raise money for the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and World Without Exploitation (WWE) and will stream live on the Save America Movement Substack and YouTube channel. Please join us for this extraordinary live event.

You can watch our stream here:

https://epsteinfilibuster.com/

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