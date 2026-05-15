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Abram Nicholson's avatar
Abram Nicholson
3h

Our government now is nothing but the wealthy creating an Autocracy not unsimilar to the nations of Russia, Cuba, China, N. Korea, N. Vietnam, Cambodia, and several nations in Eastern Europe before their revolutions, killing off the wealthy, and the subsequent creation of Communist Governments. Our government at present is nothing but a morass of criminal activities, violations of the Constitution, lies, murder, mayhem, and the criminalization of our Department of Justice, destruction of the social programs to assist the working class, the bribing of congress to pass laws hurting the ability of the working class to earn a decent wage, the Supreme Court, and the complicity of the GOP. This began back in 1969 when the wealth from manufacture and other work began moving from the working class to the already wealthy. Over the last 55 years, workers have lost buying power while the wealthy have steadily moved more of America’s wealth to themselves by simply bribing congress to pass laws holding down wages for the working class. In 1969, the working class owned 65% of all the wealth in America. Today, that has dropped to less than 35%. Look it up. I did. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The wealthy have bribed congress to pass laws in their favor through the simple expedient of bribery by donations to re-election campaigns. The principal laws that have held down wages include the “Right To Work” laws that closed down the ability of unions to build a large enough war chest to pay their members a living wage during a long strike, thus damaging the union’s ability to hold out for better wages. Another was the “Free Trade Acts” that allow American businesses to open a new factory in a foreign nation including India, China, and Bangladesh and import the goods back to America without any taxes paid, thus costing good paying jobs here in America. More than 12 million jobs lost as factories closed here, to open in another country. Another is the addition to the immigration laws that allow any US company to hire and bring in up to 140,000 foreign workers each year for high-tech, well-paid jobs by the simple expedient of claiming that they cannot find enough qualified Americans to fill their jobs. Fact is, this holds down wages by ensuring that there are enough job applicants to avoid the need to raise wages to attract American applicants. If this is not stopped soon, the remaining working-class Americans will eventually rise up in revolution using the weapons allowed by the Second Amendment to replace a government that is not in conformance to the Constitution. Today’s president is a demented narcissist and inveterate liar who is responsible for the murders of American citizens, has filled our agencies and cabinet offices with sycophants who also violate laws and the Constitution, and set up a Department of Justice that is more criminal than decent, failing to enforce the laws of this nation, refusing to adjudicate obvious criminals for reasons of sycophancy, and illegally attacking dissenters who are guilty of nothing but speaking their minds. They are attacked in violation of their freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment to the Constitution. And at the top, we have an adjudicated criminal. Trump is also guilty of rape, fraud, theft, violation of election laws, pedophilia, constantly lying about everything, started an illegal war, selling pardons to convicted drug lords, personally enriching himself by over $4 billion at the costs to the taxpayer, supports hate and racism, and is guilty of violating the Constitution and his oath of office routinely, but the GOP will do nothing about it. Revolt is coming, starting with the next elections. And then we have the MAGA morons who are fed lies via the wealthy media sources, and they are too stupid to understand that they are the ones getting screwed. Some have the other mindset of being racists and misogamists so they applaud everything trump does to hurt America. Don’t believe? Do what I did. Look up the facts for a change.

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tlb's avatar
tlb
2h

wow thank you

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