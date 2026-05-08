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Jennifer LaPaglia's avatar
Jennifer LaPaglia
10h

How do I join in on the caravan ? I live in SoCaL in OC

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Patricia Baron's avatar
Patricia Baron
7h

Thank you so much for fighting this essential fight. When I am able, I fully intend to donate again. I only wish I could do more, not just about the camps but all of it. The atrocities pile up and MAGA marches on.

The only other individual I ever hear talking about these camps is Rachel Maddow. This is a story that every single journalist, everywhere in the world - but especially in the U.S. - should be talking about daily. The dereliction of their duty as journalists is as criminal as the people running these atrocious camps. If more people knew about these camps and what goes on in them, there would be more outrage. Who knows, maybe even some MAGAs might turn on their "fuhrer."

SAM's work will go down in history as courageous and heroic. Thank you again for taking up this fight and for giving them the hell they deserve.

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