Let’s say you’re living your American dream in the quaint community of Mojave, California. You’ve got your 3 bed, 2 bath home. Your in-ground pool. Your 2.5 kids and a dog. The works.

Just a few miles into town is the Denny’s, your favorite breakfast spot. A few miles from that is the Mojave Fitness Center, where you sweat off the food you eat at the Denny’s. And just a few miles from that is the California City Detention Center.

That’s where some people are living their American nightmare.

The Save America Movement is never going to stop beating the drum about what’s happening to people inside this facility: sewage bubbling up from inside the shower drains. Bugs crawling all over the walls. Staff threatening detainees with violence. It is cruelty that is hard to fathom, and it is even more unbelievable that it’s happening here – in the United States. In the so-called leader of the free world.

No Camps CA won’t stand for it. On Monday, they rallied Americans who still believe in the principles this nation was founded on, drove a caravan to California City, and confronted the private, for-profit company that owns this detention facility directly. The Save America Movement was proud to join them in calling CoreCivic out.

These demonstrators, carrying posters of each of the CoreCivic board members’ faces, made their voices heard. They called on California legislators to do their jobs and ensure that people are being treated humanely inside these facilities. They demanded that every human being suffering behind bars inside California City be freed.

We stand in solidarity with No Camps CA and with every American who refuses to look the other way while people are being treated like animals by our federal government. We stand with the Americans who spare a thought for these people in between their breakfasts at Denny’s and workouts at the Mojave Fitness Center. And we will continue to amplify the voices of every American willing to call this out as unacceptable, unconstitutional and inhumane.

There is a lot of work happening behind the scenes here at The Save America Movement as we mount new battles against ICE and these detention centers. Keep an eye on this space because in the coming days and weeks, you’ll be seeing a lot more of Operation Liberty. ICE is going to see a lot more of Operation Liberty, too, because what they’re trying to get away with in cities across this country won’t go under the radar on SAM’s watch.

Being ICE’s worst nightmare takes commitment and funding. Every dollar you give to The Save America Movement goes straight to the fight, and every dollar makes it harder for ICE to operate in the shadows. If you want to help us foil ICE at every turn, there are now two ways to do it: donate through our ActBlue or join our Substack membership community. We never forget that we would not exist without people like you and we are grateful for your support.