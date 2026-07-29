Meet the Trump-Epstein Bookmobile

Thank you Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Laura L. Zielke, Susan DRENNAN GABRIEL, James T Duffield, Dannys, and many others for tuning in to our live briefing from the launch of the Trump-Epstein Bookmobile in Washington, D.C. with our partners The Institute for Primary Facts and Defiance.ORG. The Bookmobile takes what started in NYC as a “pop up” reading room on the road. It’s rolling into cities across the country to put the physical & emotional weight of the DOJ’s released Epstein files in front of more Americans. Survivors deserve the truth, the public deserves the truth and SAM is proud to be a part of it.

They started on the Hill today because the Senate is about to decide whether to hand the Justice Department - the most powerful law enforcement office in the country - to Trump’s “former” personal defense attorney. Todd Blanche is the man who exposed the Epstein survivors, met with Ghislaine Maxwell, shielded the president, and met the survivors only when his vote depended on it.

Following this morning’s Bookmobile event, these remarkable women went to the Senate Building to urge Senators to vote against Blanche’s confirmation. They met with Texas Senator John Cornyn to make their case. The images below are courtesy of our partners at The Institute for Primary Facts.

You can make your voice heard, too. Tell your Senators that Todd Blanche is an unacceptable choice for Attorney General. Here’s how:

Head to Loud Voters and register.

This step is important because Loud Voters verifies users. Lawmakers know that they are not being spammed or contacted by voters outside of their states or districts. Elected officials must answer to their constituents and they know it.

After you’ve registered, click on SAM’s Loud Voters campaign link.

We’ve drafted an email you can hit send on or you can draft one of your own. Either way, Loud Voters will make sure it’s delivered directly to your Senator.

Send as many emails opposing the nomination and confirmation of Todd Blanche as you’d like.

Sending one email in opposition to Todd Blanche’s nomination is good. Sending 10 is great. We’ll let you figure out what happens when that number goes up from there.

Let’s make our voices heard – as loudly as we can – so that every member of the Senate Judiciary Committee knows good and well that we will not accept the confirmation of Todd Blanche.