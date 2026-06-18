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Save America Movement

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Mare's avatar
Mare
6h

Thank you for this report and opportunity to help.

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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
6h

Kristy Noem and Donald J. Trump, and Pam Bondi should also be charged with Murder. Of Rene Goode and Alex Pretti, these people are as much to blame as the Shooters. I can't wait till November 2026 for the USA to be rid of the crime of President and Cabinet members, and start to clean up the Trash from the White House. And I hope and pray that after Trump is put into prison, when he is release of Prison, he goes to Russia and lives with Putin.

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