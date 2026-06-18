On January 7, 2026 ICE Agent Jonathan Ross shot & killed Renée Good, a 37-year-old American mother, in her minivan on a suburban Minneapolis street. Just seventeen days later, two CBP officers shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old VA nurse with a carry permit and a clean record, as he stood between federal agents and a woman who had been shoved to the ground. Bystander video shows Pretti was disarmed before shots were fired.

Jonathan Ross has not been charged. The CBP officers who killed Alex Pretti have not been charged. But last week, a federal grand jury handed down indictments against more than a dozen people in connection with the ICE violence and aftermath we saw in Minnesota. The names on those 15 charging documents? Minneapolis residents who stood up for one another when ICE rained havoc down on their city.

The Save America Movement was on the ground in Minneapolis for weeks, documenting the chaos in real time. SAM deployed Operation Liberty as soon as news of Renee Good’s shooting death broke and our teams were at the site of Alex Pretti’s shooting death the day it happened. We saw and documented it all – but more than that, our crews captured how this incredible community came together in a united response against the tragedy, death and violence. It was remarkable.

Minneapolis showed ICE what real strength is by taking care of one another. They organized. Neighbors protected neighbors. They poured into the streets and organized behind closed doors to ensure vulnerable people had what they needed to survive during the siege. Every single day, for months, they locked arms and stared officers down in the streets. Trump and his goon squad tried to break these people with Operation Metro Surge and it didn’t work.

Now, the government is taking a new tact: a federal indictment. And this one won’t work, either.

This new 94-page indictment charges 15 people as members of an organization called Twin Cities Direct Action with conspiracy to impede federal officers under 18 U.S.C. § 372. The government’s theory is breathtaking in its scope.

Organizing blockades at the Whipple Federal Building? Conspiracy. Coordinating through Signal? Conspiracy. Building shields out of plastic and wood? Conspiracy. Conducting “after action reviews” to improve tactics? Conspiracy. Photographing ICE license plates and adding them to a database? Conspiracy.

The conspiracy charge sweeps up all 15 people, for showing up. For organizing. For communicating. For refusing to stand aside while their neighbors were taken.

The government is arguing that coordinated resistance to federal immigration enforcement is itself a federal crime. That if you use Signal to plan a protest, you are a conspirator. That if you build a shield and stand in the street, you are impeding federal officers. That the people of Minneapolis who looked at what was happening to their community and decided to physically resist it had, in the eyes of this administration, broken the law by doing so.

We don’t believe that. No real patriot believes that.

So if you stand with these brave Americans – like we do here at SAM – here’s how you can help support them. Head to this link to contribute to the legal fund that is arming these people with the resources they need to fight back.

Remember when Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans whined incessantly about “weaponization of government”?

When they cried foul about a Congressional investigation into the January 6th insurrection and policies that blocked disinformation on vaccines on Facebook?

Well gentlemen, we’ve got some real concerns about “weaponization of government” that could use your attention.

Last week, the FBI raided the offices of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, a progressive group that has spent nearly two decades registering voters and building civic power in Ohio communities. Special agents showed up not just at the OOC office, but at the homes of people affiliated with the organization. The stated justification: a DOJ investigation into voter registration efforts, built on the same evidence-free voter fraud claims Trump has been pushing since 2020.

Prentiss Haney, a board member and former director of the organization, didn’t mince words. He called it intimidation with “mob boss energy.” He said the administration is “fishing to try to drum up stories around fraud” and “targeting civil rights leaders and community leaders and folks who are doing that work, because they don’t see a path for themselves to actually legitimately hold power.”

He is right. And the pattern is now impossible to ignore.

In Ohio, a voter registration organization is raided by the FBI on the basis of claims that elections experts and government officials across the country have repeatedly said are not supported by evidence. In Georgia, an election hub was raided in February. In California, state prosecutors are being pressured to pursue voter fraud claims that don’t exist.

This is not a series of unrelated law enforcement actions. This is a strategy. The regime is using the Justice Department and the FBI the same way it has used ICE, as instruments of political force aimed not at actual crime, but at the people and organizations that threaten its hold on power. Protest organizers. Voter registration groups. Civil rights leaders. Community members who showed up.

The message being sent is loud and it is deliberate: if you fight back, we will come for you. If you register voters, we will raid your office. If you stand in the street, we will call it a conspiracy.

We have a message too. We’re not going anywhere. We were there on the darkest days in Minneapolis. We will be watching this case, reporting on it, and we will not let the world forget what this administration has done and is continuing to do, to the people who dared to fight back.

The clock is ticking for the people who currently hold and abuse power. November is coming. We’re ready for what’s next – are you?