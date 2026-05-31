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Bridget's avatar
Bridget
5h

Not a good idea to negotiate with terrists, Mikie.

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PW's avatar
PW
5hEdited

The governor is helping to normalize militarization and erode rights. The streets and area around Delaney Hall are public and belong to The People (who pay for them). Whenever ICE is praising law-enforcement partnership, it is inherently evil.

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