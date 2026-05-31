We’ve seen a pattern in the chaos that’s unfolded outside Newark’s Delaney Hall for the last 10 days. When the sun goes down, tempers go up.

SAM’s crews captured law enforcement and protestors clashing in the streets outside the ICE detention facility last night. Tear gas, pepper spray and smoke bombs were all deployed after riot police responded to the scene and physically pushed protestors back.

Now ICE — which is thanking its “state and local partners” has announced a new crackdown:

It has established a new perimeter around Delaney Hall that cannot be breached by press or protestors, putting up these new barricades to push people back

It is vowing to prosecute anyone who attempts to “obstructs law enforcement” or “disrupt our operations”

ICE’s moves come at the same time Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has announced a curfew for the half-mile perimeter around Delaney Hall, from 9pm to 6am.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has expressed her support for the curfew and says the perimeter established around the facility was key in getting the Department of Homeland Security to agree to restore visitations at Delaney Hall — which had been halted for a period due to the protests.

Keep an eye on our Substack, because SAM’s crews will be on the scene at Delaney Hall tonight, monitoring the situation on the ground and bringing you updates.

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