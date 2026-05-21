Tom Homan threatened to “flood the zone” in New York City. Why? Because New York City has sanctuary laws on the books and those laws are a bright red line that doesn’t budge just because Tom Homan throws a tantrum. He can threaten to jail anyone who resists. He can stomp his feet on cable news every night. But if ICE wants to operate in New York, they must do so within the law. New York does not have to comply with illegal activity, even when it’s ordered directly by the President of the United States.

But here’s the truth: even if Homan’s promised “flood” doesn’t arrive, ICE is already on the scene and inflicting pain on New Yorkers.

Since Trump took over, ICE’s New York Division has arrested more than 9,600 people and the numbers paint a bleak picture. One of four arrests were pure collateral, people that even weren’t targeted and 76% of everyone arrested had no criminal history at all. They go after “worst of the worst” right?

A quick sampling of “the worst” according to Trump’s ICE goons:

A 6 year old in Queens who was 2 weeks away from starting school but instead was detained at a routine immigration check-in and deported back to Ecuador.

A 15-year-old Manhattan High School student, also arrested at a routine check-in, sent to Louisiana, held in a hotel where he couldn’t even look out a window, then deported to Ecuador.

A Staten Island man simply watching a game of dominoes, who was snatched up, no warrant, no record.

Operation Liberty arrived in NYC this week, and we’re bringing the cameras, the floodlights and organizers to the streets to apply pressure to ICE’s operations and make sure they cannot break the law in the dark. You want to flood the zone? Great, we’ll be here with sandbags.

Tonight, we’ll join the local Invisible group for a protest in Chelsea.

Every Thursday, Beacon for Democracy SHINEs THE LIGHT across NYC and in communities across the country. We would love for you to join our Chelsea group this Thursday at 7pm. For 30 minutes, we will gather on 8th Avenue between 24th and 25th Streets, holding signs that promote a vision of compassionate, competent democracy. Together, we remind passersby and drivers that each of us has the power to make a difference. Everyone is welcome — all religions, all ages, and all abilities. Creating positive change in our city, our state, and our country requires all of us. Change begins when ordinary people choose to show up together. Note, we do have signs to share, but if needed, do bring your own stool as there are no benches. Musical instruments are welcome, too! We hope you will join us.

Earlier this week New Yorkers Eliza Orlins and Brad Lander said it best.

New York is not afraid. Neither are we.