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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
23m

My filters have been gone a long time! FUCK ICE; FUCK DJT; FUCK EVERY REPUBLICAN THAT HAS GONE ALONG WITH ANYTHING RELATED TO RUMPY; FUCK PEDOPHILES AND ALL THOSE WHO PROTECT THEM; FUCK THE OLIGARCHY; FUCK THIS ENTIRE REGIME!!

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
24m

F ICE

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