No ICE In The Cup
When Communities Come Together, ICE Melts
“Somali Referee Says His World Cup Dream is Dashed After U.S. Denies Entry”
“World Cup tickets for Iran fans revoked, says country’s federation”
“FIFA World Cup manager Fabio Cannavaro breaks silence on USA’s ‘disgraceful’ security search”
These are the headlines in the days and hours before the start of what should be the most joyous celebration in the world: the World Cup.
Being chosen as a host country for this event is a distinction. The Trump Administration has already managed to turn it into a disgrace with its heavy-handed tactics, targeted almost exclusively against Black and Brown people. They’ve already announced their intentions to take this even further, using ICE and CBP agents to patrol the World Cup matches and community spaces around these sporting events.
This is why Save America Movement is joining the The Horizons Project’s Substack in saying: No ICE In The Cup.
Art by Kill Joy / @kill.joy.land on Instagram
No ICE In The Cup is a national call to action demanding the World Cup remain joyful, safe and secure for all to enjoy. This celebrated sporting event is an opportunity for Americans to embrace people from all over the world and celebrate with our immigrant communities – it is not a time for militarized forces to instill fear in our visitors, families, friends and neighbors.
Terror and intimidation have no place in these games.
Art by Chris Stewart / @chris_stwrt on Instagram
No ICE In The Cup unites faith leaders, attorneys, labor organizers, veterans, and business owners around a shared conviction: our cities must remain welcoming, lawful, and free from fear.
This cross-cultural coalition has built a network of support tools and community events for all fans. Here’s how you can get involved:
Know Your Rights: It’s important to know what your rights are in case of illegal immigration enforcement. You can find information from the ACLU here, instructions to print your own zine to hand out in your community, and information about the rights of bystanders of ICE enforcement actions.
Be a N.I.C.E. Host: Eleven U.S. cities are hosting World Cup games. If you’re in one of them, make a plan to attend official and unofficial watch parties. Show your commitment to an ICE-free World Cup by wearing a NO ICE IN THE CUP t-shirt, or download free artwork from this site to hang in your community. If you’d like to connect with local organizers, click here to sign up.
Host a Watch Party: No matter where you are in the country, gather together and host a watch party. The World Cup is a joyous moment for fans everywhere. Here’s a checklist on how to host your own party, with additional resources from Our Copa. Download some of our free artwork and grab some NO ICE IN THE CUP shirts for your gathering!
Support ICE-Free Businesses: ICE is not good for business. ICE agents on our streets are the opposite of welcoming — and they are not keeping visitors or communities safe. Many businesses have committed to being ICE-free spaces for employees and customers. Look for welcoming signage, and prioritize spending your money in those establishments.
Attend a Training: We’ve seen how the presence of ICE galvanizes communities to organize and resist. Readiness for making political violence and repression backfire is crucial to organizing successfully during the World Cup. Learn about backfire training opportunities here, and explore direct action resources on the Beautiful Trouble website.
Organize for the Elections: We know all too well how important it is to exercise our freedom to vote! That’s why it’s critical to build on our organizing efforts during the World Cup to ensure everyone knows how and where to vote. And you can take service to your community one step further as a volunteer poll worker or observer. Get info that’s easy to share here!
Soccer belongs to everyone. Freedom belongs to everyone.
We are going to protect the pitch, protect our neighbors, and protect the values this country is supposed to represent. Head over to NoICEinTheCup.us right now to download the toolkits, sign the national pledge, find a watch party near you, and join this important coalition.
Save America Movement is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wonderful what you all do!!! NO I.C.E. IN THE CUP!!!
Thank you so much for this information!
NO ICE IN THE CUP! ! !