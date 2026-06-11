Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Karen Schmidt's avatar
Karen Schmidt
17h

Wonderful what you all do!!! NO I.C.E. IN THE CUP!!!

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Susan Falzo's avatar
Susan Falzo
17h

Thank you so much for this information!

NO ICE IN THE CUP! ! !

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