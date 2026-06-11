“Somali Referee Says His World Cup Dream is Dashed After U.S. Denies Entry”

“World Cup tickets for Iran fans revoked, says country’s federation”

“FIFA World Cup manager Fabio Cannavaro breaks silence on USA’s ‘disgraceful’ security search”

These are the headlines in the days and hours before the start of what should be the most joyous celebration in the world: the World Cup.

Being chosen as a host country for this event is a distinction. The Trump Administration has already managed to turn it into a disgrace with its heavy-handed tactics, targeted almost exclusively against Black and Brown people. They’ve already announced their intentions to take this even further, using ICE and CBP agents to patrol the World Cup matches and community spaces around these sporting events.

This is why Save America Movement is joining the The Horizons Project’s Substack in saying: No ICE In The Cup.

Art by Kill Joy / @kill.joy.land on Instagram

No ICE In The Cup is a national call to action demanding the World Cup remain joyful, safe and secure for all to enjoy. This celebrated sporting event is an opportunity for Americans to embrace people from all over the world and celebrate with our immigrant communities – it is not a time for militarized forces to instill fear in our visitors, families, friends and neighbors.

Terror and intimidation have no place in these games.

Art by Chris Stewart / @chris_stwrt on Instagram

No ICE In The Cup unites faith leaders, attorneys, labor organizers, veterans, and business owners around a shared conviction: our cities must remain welcoming, lawful, and free from fear.

This cross-cultural coalition has built a network of support tools and community events for all fans. Here’s how you can get involved:

Soccer belongs to everyone. Freedom belongs to everyone.

We are going to protect the pitch, protect our neighbors, and protect the values this country is supposed to represent. Head over to NoICEinTheCup.us right now to download the toolkits, sign the national pledge, find a watch party near you, and join this important coalition.