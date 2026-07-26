SAM didn’t slow down this week: more voices out of Biddeford, Maine and more holding Trump accountable in the Capital.

Still Telling Maine’s Story

When Renee Good was killed in January, SAM and Steve Schmidt put out a ten-point plan to hold ICE accountable. Six months and dozens of deaths later, not one point on it has been acted on. So we’re adding to it: Our Plan to Save America from ICE We introduced you to Rev. Phaedra Bond, an Air Force veteran turned neighborhood watch volunteer in Biddeford, Maine. Operation Liberty went out on an ICE patrol with her at 4:30 am. She protects her neighbors with the same skills she was trained for in the Air Force.

The nation’s least favorite Uncle makes his return to Washington D.C. Uncle Scam’s Back and Everything Costs More broke down record gas prices, record grocery prices, and a nationwide parasite outbreak in lettuce, all while Trump’s crypto ventures rake in record profits. Uncle Scam played tourist in DC, if you saw him be sure to tag us in your photos.

The Fauci Files

Dr. Angela Rasmussen took on the Trump administration’s renewed obsession with prosecuting Dr. Anthony Fauci in Tulsi, Trump, and the War on Fauci — Part 1, debunking the most outlandish claims made by Tulsi Gabbard about the origins of COVID. Check out Rasmussen Reports for Part 2!

Coming Up

Steve sits down with Brian Tyler Cohen on Tuesday at 1:30pm ET.

On Wednesday, we’ve got another Fighting Dem: Not saying the name just yet, but here’s a hint: he’s the governor of a state that ends in the letter Y, and there are no missing person reports on this guy.