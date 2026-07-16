“The little girl was still in Bluey pajamas. No older than 3, she was trying to smell the flowers. At her side, a pink rolling bag.” — Portland Press Herald, June 13

It is one of the starkest images to emerge from the ICE-involved shooting death of 25-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero. Reports that his little girl, just 3 years old, watched ICE officers drag her father out of his car after fatally shooting him. That she watched those federal agents drop his body on the street and then, inexplicably, handcuff him. As though Joan could fight back after they’d already stolen his life.

Joan Sebastian Guerrero and his daughter

This little girl – in her Bluey pajamas – may not understand what she saw on Monday morning but one day she will. One day she’ll be old enough to understand the injustice dealt to her and her mother and she’ll know that ICE robbed her of her father. One day she’ll be old enough to demand answers about why her father was murdered while he was raising a family, building a life. Playing by the rules.

There will be no good answers to the difficult questions she’ll ask on that day because there is no good reason why her father is dead.

Two days after Joan’s little girl watched him die in the street, there are flowers, candles and signs in the place where his body lay for as many as five hours.

There is another child watching today, a little boy in his mother’s arms. Ali – holding back tears – tells the Save America Movement that she’s been deeply affected by Joan’s murder. As a mother, she understands keenly what Joan’s little girl has lost. She’s brought her little boy with her to pay her respects to a man she’s never met but is now connected to through grief.

One day Ali’s little boy will be old enough to ask why so many of us stood by and said nothing when the federal government gunned down an innocent man. He’ll want to know why a country that once billed itself as a beacon of freedom – as a refuge for people seeking a better life – decided to turn on those very people.

There won’t be any good answers to his questions, either.

The truth is that what we saw in Maine on Monday and what we saw in Houston just days before that in the ICE shooting death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo – is a choice. A deliberate decision made by a racist, fascist administration that does not see immigrants as human. They have sanctioned and even championed this madness because they want to see America become a whites-only theocracy.

The Save America Movement is going to fight tooth and nail against this evil plan.

We are so grateful for you, our supporters. We see your messages and posts and they keep us going because they are proof that there are more of us than there are of them. At the beating heart of this country are millions of good people who want to see their families, neighbors and yes – complete strangers, thrive.

That is worth fighting for.