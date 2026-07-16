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Save America Movement

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johanna hays's avatar
johanna hays
5h

Of all the legal and moral violations of shooting a man sitting in his car is the fact that this was done with a child in that car.

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Edward mead's avatar
Edward mead
5h

No to Todd Blanche as Attorney General.

Stop the WAR. Food and gasoline are higher, yet Trump is the cause of higher food and gasoline.

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