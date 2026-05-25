Happy Memorial Day, friends.

We know this can be a very fun weekend. And who doesn’t love themselves a long weekend?

But as much fun as we hope you’re having with family and friends, Memorial Day isn’t really a holiday about barbecues, mattress sales, or the start of summer. It is a sacred American day.

It is a day set aside to honor the memory of the Americans who gave their lives in service to the country. Men and women who never came home. These were Americans who believed fundamentally that citizenship carried obligations, that freedom required sacrifice, and that the grand experiment of self-government was worth defending with everything they had.

Their sacrifice imposes a strict, non-negotiable duty on us. On the living.

A republic cannot survive when its citizens become indifferent to the truth. It collapses when we act cowardly in the face of blatant corruption, or when we remain silent while authoritarian and indeed, fascist extremism rises in our own backyard. The preservation of American freedom has never been a passive endeavor no matter what anyone tries to tell you.

It has always depended on citizens willing to engage, speak out, challenge abuses of power, and participate in the hard work of democracy.

That is the entire animating spirit behind the Save America Movement.

Authoritarians rely on your exhaustion. Think about our own authoritarian wannabes. The muzzle velocity. The flooding of the zone. The attempt to do so many unbelievably corrupt, evil, and illegal things at once that you can’t latch onto any one of them.

They want you to look at the state of the country, surrender to the doom and gloom, and decide that fighting back is simply too exhausting. But the men and women we honor today did not have the luxury of giving up when the odds were steep.

Make no mistake, we are living through one of the most dangerous and consequential periods in American history.

The fight for the future of this country will not be won by spectators waiting for someone else to step up and save them. It will be won by people unwilling to surrender the country they love to a rogue, corrupt movement. It will be won by citizens who are willing to step into the arena and apply the undeniable, physical friction required to hold the line.

Honor their sacrifice today by committing to the fight tomorrow.

Enjoy your long weekend.