His name was Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero. He was 25 years old, a husband and the father of a three-year-old girl, and he was legally authorized to work in this country. On July 13, he was driving to his job in Biddeford, Maine, when ICE agents fired into his car and killed him.

He was not the man they were looking for. ICE even has admitted as much. They were after someone else, and Joan Sebastian happened to be there.

None of the agents were wearing body cameras, and there was no dashcam footage. So the only account of how an American resident was shot dead on his way to work is the account offered by the people who shot him — and that account has already changed more than once.

But one detail that makes this particularly heart-wrenching is that his wife and his little girl saw his body in the street.

But sadly, he was not alone that week. Six days earlier, ICE agents shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in his work van in Houston. The day after Maine, a man fleeing an ICE stop in St. Augustine, Florida ran onto a highway and was struck and killed by a passing truck. Three people dead in three states in eight days.

And those are only the ones who died in the street.

As of this writing, at least 22 people have died in ICE custody in 2026 alone. Last year the agency reported 33 deaths — the highest total in more than two decades. At the current pace, this year will be far more deadly.

Human Rights Watch examined the first 500 days of this administration and found 52 people dead in ICE custody. The mortality rate is now the highest in over a decade and has more than doubled since Trump’s term began. It is nearly four times the rate under the previous administration, and higher than it was at the peak of the pandemic.

Deaths have risen faster than the detained population has grown. People are dying because of how this agency operates.

Consider Camp East Montana, the sprawling tent facility on an Army base outside El Paso and the largest immigration detention center in the country. Federal inspectors who visited in February documented 49 violations of detention standards — including failures to perform suicide-prevention checks and inadequate medical care. Three people have died there. And there are allegations that guards placed bets on which detainee would die next.

That facility was handed to a private company with no prior detention experience, on a $1.3 billion federal contract.

ICE is required, by law, to notify Congress within 48 hours when someone dies in its custody. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock found that out of 49 deaths, the agency met that requirement only fifteen times. Its public death-reporting page has gone months without being updated, and families have learned of deaths from foreign consulates and from independent academics rather than from the United States government.

In February, after Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed in Minneapolis, this administration promised the country it would “rapidly” put body cameras on federal immigration agents.

Five months later, the agents who killed a father in Maine on his way to work were not wearing any.

Nothing changes because nothing is ever required to change.

We published a ten-point plan in January, in conjunction with our co-founder, Steve Schmidt, because it was obvious even then that outrage without a demand is just noise. Six months later, with the death toll climbing, we are publishing it again.

This is the non-negotiable standard for restoring the rule of law to America’s streets:

1. No More Masks. Federal agents must show their faces. Period. If you act in the name of the people, the people get to see who you are. Anonymity is what makes impunity possible.

2. Rules of Engagement. Clear rules and severe sanctions for drawing and pointing a weapon at a person without immediate, life-threatening cause. Three people are dead in eight days because a vehicle moving away from an agent is currently treated as justification to open fire.

3. Purge the Abusers. Every officer credibly recorded abusing civilians comes off the streets immediately — not reassigned, not placed on paid leave until the news cycle turns. Off our streets.

4. Congressional Oversight. Immediate and constant congressional access to every detention facility, unannounced and unrestricted. There must be no more secret prisons. There must be more inspectors finding 49 violations at a facility where three people have already died, and nothing happening afterward.

5. End the Propaganda. A full stop to the use of fascist imagery, slogans, and iconography in federal law enforcement advertising and at DHS podiums. A government that borrows the aesthetics of the twentieth century’s worst regimes is telling on itself.

6. Ban Extremists. A total ban on recruiting militia members, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and January 6th criminals into federal law enforcement. Men who attacked the Constitution do not get to enforce the law in its name.

7. Body Cameras: No Footage, No Funding. Active, recording body cameras on every agent, at all times, with no exceptions. They promised this in February and broke that promise by July, at the cost of a man’s life in Maine. So it must be tied to money: no footage, no funding.

8. Ban Chemical Weapons Against Civilians. No tear gas, no pepper balls deployed against civilians absent specific legal justification and accountability for their use.

9. Justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Joan Sebastian Guerrero Renée Good and Alex Pretti. A full, independent, transparent investigation into their killings — and the release of every internal communication among administration officials in the hours and days afterward, so the country can see for itself what they knew and when they knew it.

10. Prosecute Agents Who Commit Crimes. Any federal agent who commits a crime while acting on behalf of the United States government must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. A badge is not a license to abuse, maim, or murder. A uniform is not immunity. An order from Stephen Miller or Markwayne Mullin is not a legal defense, and it never has been — that question was settled at Nuremberg. Every agent who has terrorized this country under the assumption that the men who sent him will protect him forever should understand something clearly: they will not.

When this ends, the people who gave the orders will vanish into their lawyers and their money, and the man with the mask and the gun will stand alone in front of a jury. That is what the rule of law means in the United States of America.

We know who the villains of this story are. Who the heroes will be is still being decided — and right now the strongest candidates are the ordinary Americans in the streets of Biddeford and Minneapolis and Chicago and Los Angeles, refusing to look away, refusing to be afraid, and refusing to let a father killed on his way to work become just another number in a report nobody reads.

Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero deserved to come home from work.

That is the future we must fight for.

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