Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Anthony j. Santo's avatar
Anthony j. Santo
13h

Men wearing masks know that what they are doing is wrong. Unless ICE agents remove their masks and wear body cams at all times their funding should be ended.

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Linda Miller's avatar
Linda Miller
13h

Succinct and to the point but how do we make it happen? It certainly won’t be Congress Collective action is needed , a plan is needed, a start is needed.

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