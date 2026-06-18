There’d been rumblings about it for weeks. Rumblings that DHS — with a new cowboy in the saddle — might have come to the realization that buying up hundreds of millions of dollars of warehouses with plans to spend hundreds of millions more to turn them into ICE prison camps might have been a mistake.

Well, look what we have here.

Exclusive new reporting from the New York Times that DHS now wants to sell — or maybe even give away — the 7 warehouses it spent $700 million of your taxpayer dollars to buy. Guess it finally got the message that Americans don’t want to see any more cruelty and human suffering in their name.

So let’s talk about how they got the message.

They got the message because national organizations like SAM, DEFIANCE.org and Project Salt Box came together to launch the resistance and rapid response network GTFOICE.org.

They got the message because local organizations like Northwest Valley Indivisible, PIMA Resists ICE (PRICE), 50501 and so many others hit the ground and ensured their communities were activated.

And they got the message because of YOU — people who sounded the alarm about these warehouses, raised their voices in opposition of these warehouses, and poured your time, energy and resources into fighting them.

Let’s celebrate this victory together. But there is still more work to be done. Because it’s time for us all to focus our efforts on shutting down the private ICE prisons that are already open — subjecting humans to unspeakable cruelty every day.

When the Trump regime ramped up its mass deportation machinery, it wasn’t just an ideological crusade cooked up in Stephen Miller’s vampire brain—it was a highly lucrative business model.

Private prison corporations like the GEO Group are raking in massive profits, with their executives and shareholders getting rich while human beings are subjected to subhuman conditions on the taxpayer’s dime.

These executives rely on absolute secrecy to protect their profit margins. They expect to operate these black sites in total darkness, entirely insulated from public scrutiny or accountability.

Along with our work to chase down ICE in various cities across the country, we also deployed our rapid-response vans and embedded reporters directly to the corporate detention centers:

Social Circle, Georgia: We geofenced the facility, piercing the perimeter to blast targeted digital ads directly into the mobile phones of the guards inside.

Marana, Arizona & California City, California: We rolled our Liberty Vans right up to the sprawling, secretive compounds to document the reality that the mainstream media refused to cover.

Delaney Hall, New Jersey: When detainees launched a grueling hunger strike to protest the horrific conditions, our field teams stood on the asphalt outside, breathing in federal tear gas to ensure the truth was captured in high-definition.

We are taking the fight to the regime by monitoring ICE, but exposing the private prison cartel and the grift behind the system is just as vital.

Keeping these vans fueled, our cameras rolling, and our reporters embedded on the front lines is incredibly important work that we’re committed to every day. If you’d like to help us in this fight and support our work, we’d be grateful if you became a paid subscriber.

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