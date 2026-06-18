Save America Movement

Save America Movement

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
2h

I just subscribed! I hope you can take this beyond the ICE detentions and onward to abolishing the two for-profit prison corporations. We should not be outsourcing prisons. Also, motivating local jails to spend less for meals and keeping the difference. This is a deeply wrong system.

Reply
Share
1 reply
C D's avatar
C D
2h

Proud of Northwest Valley Indivisible for the work that's happening

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Save America Movement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture