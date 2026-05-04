Imprisonment, at its core, is about denial.

Undocumented people caged inside California’s network of private, for-profit ICE prisons are denied their freedom. Denied sunlight and fresh air. Denied access to warm clothing and nutritious food and vital medicine.

One thing they are rarely denied, however, is phone calls. Because a prisoner with access to a phone is a prisoner with access to someone who loves them. And someone who loves them is someone who is willing to pay.

“I started putting money in her commissary account and told her ‘buy whatever you want,’” Riya Khan told The Save America Movement when we spoke with her about her mother Masuma’s month-long ordeal inside the ICE-funded, CoreCivic-owned California City Detention Center.

Yes, 64-year-old Masuma technically had access to water – there was a filthy jug of it sitting in a common room inside the jail. But clean water? There was access to that, too – for a price.

If 64-year-old Masuma – who’d been jailed in a thin t-shirt – wanted warmer clothing, she could have it. Edible food? She could have that, too. In fact, companies like CoreCivic are more than happy to supply Masuma and others like her with basics that make conditions inside their prisons more bearable, so long as there is someone like Riya on the outside, pumping money into that commissary account.

“They make them have to buy stuff,” Riya told us. “Double and sometimes triple the price of what they’re normally priced at.”

That’s a hell of a grift. First, the federal government pays these companies hundreds of millions of your taxpayer dollars to lock people up. Once those people are trapped behind bars, those same companies turn around and pick their pockets. Put huge markups on things they desperately need and then watch the money roll in.

“They don’t count them as persons, they count them as bodies.”

Riya is right. Consider this reporting from Lauren-Brooke Eisen at The Brennan Center For Justice after Congress tripled ICE’s budget and made it the largest law enforcement agency in the country:

CoreCivic CEO and Director Damon Hininger told investors during the Aug. 7 earnings call that the new budget bill is “a pivotal moment for funding related to our industry.” Similarly, GEO Group Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board George Zoley told investors on their Aug. 6 call: “Given the intrinsic value of our assets and the unprecedented growth opportunities we anticipate will materialize over the balance of this year and next year, we believe that our current equity valuation offers an attractive opportunity for investors.”

The suffering of human beings, the vast majority of whom have never committed a crime, marketed as an “opportunity for investors.”

This is why The Save America Movement is mobilizing Operation Liberty in California again. We’re joining today’s massive statewide day of action organized by No Camps CA to abolish these ICE detention centers. As long as they exist, people like Masuma will continue to be stripped of their dignity and their families will be drained of their savings. This suffering is CoreCivic and GEO Group’s business model.

Follow us on Substack and across our social channels for coverage of today’s day of action and stay close, because more stories are coming. People are being abused inside these facilities and The Save America Movement will not rest until every last one is shut down. We’ve been in this fight from the start and we’re not going anywhere.