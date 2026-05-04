Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Phil Barish's avatar
Phil Barish
18h

This proves the rock bottom of devolution that we are in right now!!

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Brandon's avatar
Brandon
18h

You arent a person behind bars you're a number no different than livestock

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