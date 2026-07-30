RECAP: Fauci Fiasco with Drs. Angela Rasmussen and Vincent Racaniello

Thank you Susan DRENNAN GABRIEL, Sarah E. Burr, Ms. H, ilibee, Tamie Swain 🌊✌🏻🖇️, and many others for tuning into SAM Science Chair Dr. Angela Rasmussen’s live recap of the Fauci Fiasco on Capitol Hill. She and Dr. Vincent Racaniello cut right through the political theater and expose today’s proceedings for what they really were: A show trial.

None of the lawmakers attacking Dr. Fauci are interested in protecting public health. They are interested in scoring political points with science deniers, conspiracy theorists and vaccine skeptics. Don’t fall for their bait.

Be sure to join us tomorrow for another installment of SAM’s Fighting Democrats series, as Steve Schmidt welcomes former Washington State Governor Jay Inslee. Inslee has just slammed the Trump Administration’s admission that it’s punished blue states by cancelling crucial grants as “abusive” and “amoral” and he’s got a lot more to say about Trump’s disastrous war of choice in Iran and the impact it’s having on Americans at the gas pump. But hey, at least the oil companies are raking in major profits, right? That’s live at at 1pm ET here on our Substack or on our YouTube channel. Don’t miss it!