Tomorrow, America turns 250. Washington, D.C. should be celebrating the spirit of the United States. Instead, we’ve got a wannabe king throwing himself a rally on the National Mall and a state fair so bad that several states refused to participate. It’s been a complete bust. Literally empty.

The Daily Beast

In typical fashion, Trump is making America’s 250th about himself and making his friends rich while he does it. According to a new House report released this week, he's making money off America's 250th too: sidelining the nonpartisan commission Congress created, standing up his own White House-run operation, and steering donors' money into it with wire instructions the report says could constitute fraud. The official commission was promised $100 million. It got $25 million. The contracts? They went to Trump cronies.

We should be celebrating this great nation. Instead, we’re getting scammed. Again. That’s why SAM is blanketing the capital with a massive wave of Uncle Scam sidewalk decals in the direct lead-up to his Saturday rally.

Every tourist, every staffer — and the Grifter-in-Chief himself — will have to literally step over and stare at the face of his own corruption because the 250th anniversary of this republic will not be reduced to a cheap authoritarian infomercial.

This marks the beginning of the Summer of Scam. Because Uncle Scam has a Cabinet of Corruption, a family of freeloaders (really, a Scamily) and a vast crew of Bilking Buddies cashing in on your dime. We’ll be exposing them all summer long.

Stick with us as we bringing the receipts. You've already helped us fuel the billboard trucks and lay down street decals in the middle of the night. If you want to keep it going all summer long, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.