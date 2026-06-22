We just wrapped up the official one-year anniversary week of the Save America Movement.

When we started building this organization a year ago, the prevailing wisdom in Washington was that the pro-democracy coalition was simply too exhausted, too fractured, and too beaten down to mount a real, sustained defense against Donald Trump and his desire to turn our country into an authoritarian regime.

Instead, we picked ourselves up and put our rapid-response Liberty Vans directly on the pavement and our Villains Posters on the streets of Washington, D.C.

To close out this anniversary, we put together a video looking back at some of what we accomplished this year. This is what a professional, grassroots-funded resistance actually looks like after 365 days in the trenches.

But let us be the first to tell you: none of this happens without your incredible, steadfast support. So if you would like to support our work for the next year, and haven’t yet upgraded to a paid subscription, please consider doing so today.

UPGRADE TODAY

Thank you to everyone who stepped into the void with us this year. Watch the tape, take a breath, and then let’s get back to business.