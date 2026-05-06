Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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SAM LIVE: A Defining Atrocity with Steve Schmidt, Ken Harbaugh and Author James Verini

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The Save America Movement
May 06, 2026

Thank you Micheal Scott, Mary Jo, 🌺KimberZ🌺, Joan Voorhees, Pegeen Seger, and many others for tuning into Steve Schmidt and The Ken Harbaugh Show’s conversation with author, James Verini. They spoke about his new book, “The Theater: Courage and Survival in the Defining Atrocity of the Ukraine War.” Verini's book examines one of the darkest early moments of the war: Russia's bombing of the Donetsk Regional Academic Drama Theater, which killed hundreds of civilians. James, Steve, and Ken discuss that attack's legacy and how Ukrainians have endured four years of death, destruction, and trauma without surrendering their will to fight.

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