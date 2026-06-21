SAM LIVE: Black Rain in Moscow with Steve Schmidt and Ken Harbaugh

Thank you Lee Reeves, CO, Stephanie Munoz, Lori Modafferi, Jersey Jean, and many others for tuning in. Steve Schmidt and The Ken Harbaugh Show explain how Ukraine inflicted lasting damage on Russia's resources and morale — not by luck, but by design. Ken was granted extraordinary access to Ukraine's resistance network for his latest feature in The Atlantic and today he's taking you inside their sophisticated "kill chain". If you haven’t read it yet, check out Ken’s article in the Atlantic here.

We’ve got some great interviews lined up this week, so mark your calendars. Tomorrow at 12pm ET on Dead Air with Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell, we’ve got special guests: the co-hosts of I’ve Had It, Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan.

Plus, we’ve got two Fighting Democrats lined up.

If you’ve got questions for any of our guests, let us know in the comments. And if you watch our live programming, consider supporting its production by becoming a paid subscriber.