Thank you LC - Silence is Complicity, Jeanne Elbe, Geraldine A. V. Hughes, Laura K, Lynda A Paquette, and many others for Virologist and SAM Steering Committee member Dr. Angela Rasmussen and epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS’s conversation breaking down RFK Jr.'s first appearance on Capitol Hill this year. Bobby Brainworm did not disappoint. If you missed it live, please watch it now.
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SAM LIVE: Bobby Brainworm Hits the Hill
RFK Jr.'s Back on the Hill and Wilder Than Ever
Apr 17, 2026
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