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Save America Movement

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SAM LIVE: Bobby Brainworm Hits the Hill

RFK Jr.'s Back on the Hill and Wilder Than Ever
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Dr. Angela Rasmussen's avatar
The Save America Movement and Dr. Angela Rasmussen
Apr 17, 2026

Thank you LC - Silence is Complicity, Jeanne Elbe, Geraldine A. V. Hughes, Laura K, Lynda A Paquette, and many others for Virologist and SAM Steering Committee member Dr. Angela Rasmussen and epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera, MS’s conversation breaking down RFK Jr.'s first appearance on Capitol Hill this year. Bobby Brainworm did not disappoint. If you missed it live, please watch it now.

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