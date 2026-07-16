SAM LIVE: Broken Hearts in Biddeford with Ken Harbaugh

Thank you Shirley Figueroa, Kim Yingling, Chris McKinney, Shannon Edrie, Bridget Grady, and many others for tuning in. SAM’s National Security Chair The Ken Harbaugh Show spoke with two Mainers, Ian of Maine Newsroom and Phaedra Bond of Common Defense, live from Biddeford about the ICE shooting that killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero on Monday. They broke down the town's raw reaction, how Mainers are organizing in response, and what accountability should look like for the agents involved. If you missed it, watch the replay now.

Operation Liberty is on the ground in Biddeford right now, talking to locals and standing shoulder to shoulder with protesters. Maine is not letting this go quietly, and neither are we. More stories out of Maine soon.

The Summer of Scam continues as a new bombshell enters the villa: The Teleprompter Guy.

You see, Gabriel Perez reportedly used his inside knowledge of Trump’s speeches to place and win bets on Kalshi. It wouldn’t be a Trump production without someone stuffing their pockets full of ill-gotten cash, after all. ABC News tells the full story here.