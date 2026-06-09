SAM LIVE: Built to Win with Steve Schmidt and State Rep. Josh Turek

Thank you Lori Modafferi, Pamela, Honey Badger, SammyD, Carol Jack, and many others for watching our Fighting Democrat series. Steve Schmidt talked to Iowa State Representative Josh Turek, a four-time Paralympian with two gold medals who's now chasing a different prize: Iowa's coveted Senate seat. They got into his track record of working across the aisle to deliver for Iowans and why he's such a strong contender to flip this seat from Red to Blue. Check it out now if you missed it live.