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SAM LIVE: Built to Win with Steve Schmidt and State Rep. Josh Turek

SAM's Fighting Democrat Series continues!
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The Save America Movement and Josh Turek
Jun 09, 2026

Thank you Lori Modafferi, Pamela, Honey Badger, SammyD, Carol Jack, and many others for watching our Fighting Democrat series. Steve Schmidt talked to Iowa State Representative Josh Turek, a four-time Paralympian with two gold medals who's now chasing a different prize: Iowa's coveted Senate seat. They got into his track record of working across the aisle to deliver for Iowans and why he's such a strong contender to flip this seat from Red to Blue. Check it out now if you missed it live.

If you’re a fan of our Fighting Democrat series, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber.

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