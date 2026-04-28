SAM LIVE: Darkness In Plain Sight with Steve Schmidt and Eliza Orlins

Thank you CO, Jeanne Elbe, Catherine Mommsen, Robert Jaffee, Donna Dupont, and many others for tuning in to Steve Schmidt’s conversation with Eliza Orlins (Objection: Everything). They dug into the CNN report about the “online rape academy” that has gone completely ignored by the media. If you didn’t watch it live, check it out now.

Plus, our billboard trucks are trailing King Charles as he kisses the ring of a fascist all over DC. Hope you enjoy the State dinner while you ignore the Epstein victims!