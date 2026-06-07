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SAM LIVE: Day 102 - Iran War Update with Steve Schmidt, Ken Harbaugh & Malcolm Nance

Plus 3 SAM live shows you don't want to miss this week.
The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
Jun 07, 2026

Thank you Deeanna Burleson, Courtney M 🇨🇦, Strong & Free 🍁 - Eliza, Susan, Nancy Werner Mosley, and many others for tuning in. Today, Steve Schmidt was back with The Ken Harbaugh Show and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance. They got into Ken’s trip to Ukraine, Malcolm’s trip to Greenland and dove into Trump lashing out at the "bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats" who voted to restrict his power to wage war in Iran. If you didn’t catch it live, watch it now.

And if you enjoyed today’s show, we’ve got more coming up, the next three days are packed:

Monday at 12pm ET: Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell are back with more Dead Air.

Tuesday at 12pm ET: Steve Schmidt talks with Fighting Democrat, Iowa State Rep and Democratic Senate nominee, Josh Turek.

Wednesday at 12pm ET: Steve Schmidt interviews Michael Tomasky, editor of the New Republic and author of the new book Killing Baby Hitler.

If you appreciate shows like these please consider supporting SAM by becoming a paid subscriber.

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