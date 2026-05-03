SAM LIVE: Day 67 - Iran War Update

Thank you Dannys, Sandra Steffen, tracey farmer, Deborah J., Tamie Swain 🌊✌🏻🖇️, and many others for tuning in. Steve Schmidt, The Ken Harbaugh Show and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance covered Trump’s transparent attempt to outmaneuver Congressional approval, the clown show that was Pete Hegseth’s two-day stint before the House Committee on Armed Services and Senate Armed Services Committees, and more. If you missed it live, check it out now.
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