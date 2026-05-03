Save America Movement

Save America Movement

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

SAM LIVE: Day 67 - Iran War Update

A conversation between Steve Schmidt, Ken Harbaugh & Malcolm Nance
The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
May 03, 2026

Thank you Dannys, Sandra Steffen, tracey farmer, Deborah J., Tamie Swain 🌊✌🏻🖇️, and many others for tuning in. Steve Schmidt, The Ken Harbaugh Show and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance covered Trump’s transparent attempt to outmaneuver Congressional approval, the clown show that was Pete Hegseth’s two-day stint before the House Committee on Armed Services and Senate Armed Services Committees, and more. If you missed it live, check it out now.

Thanks for reading Save America Movement! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Save America Movement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture