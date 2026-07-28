SAM LIVE: It Will Take Guts & Power with Steve Schmidt and Brian Tyler Cohen

Thank you The Alfalfa Mail, Ms. H, Annette Dejesus, Kathy Davidson, Shirley Figueroa, and many others for tuning in. Brian Tyler Cohen joined Steve Schmidt to discuss his new book, The Day After: How to Wield Power in a Post-Trump World. As Cohen puts it, "we're not teetering on the brink of autocracy, we've fallen off the cliff of democracy." They discussed how Republicans have abused power, how Democrats have too often refused to exercise power even when they held it, and what it will actually take for progressives to wield power effectively if they're fortunate enough to win a free and fair election in the post-Trump world.

Tomorrow at 12pm ET SAM's Fighting Democrats series returns with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as Mitch McConnell's disappearance becomes a full-blown crisis of accountability. The 84-year-old Senator hasn't been seen in public in weeks, his own party is demanding answers, and Kentuckians are left in the dark. Gov. Beshear joins Steve Schmidt to talk about what McConnell's vanishing act means for the people he's supposed to represent and what it really means to govern for everyone in his state: Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike. Beshear’s message to the national Democratic Party: drop the jargon and start talking like the working families you're trying to reach. Don't miss this conversation!