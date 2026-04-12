Thank you Moms Have No Party, It’s Time 🇺🇦, Stephanie Munoz, Pamela, Virginia Smith, and many others for tuning in. JD Vance walked out of Islamabad with no deal and a ceasefire that could shatter at any moment. Steve Schmidt brings in Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance and The Ken Harbaugh Show to break down what both sides are demanding, and whether the fragile truce can hold. Don't miss it.
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SAM LIVE: No Deal for Iran with Steve Schmidt, Ken Harbaugh and Malcolm Nance
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Apr 12, 2026
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