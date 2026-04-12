Save America Movement

Save America Movement

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

SAM LIVE: No Deal for Iran with Steve Schmidt, Ken Harbaugh and Malcolm Nance

=
The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
Apr 12, 2026

Thank you Moms Have No Party, It’s Time 🇺🇦, Stephanie Munoz, Pamela, Virginia Smith, and many others for tuning in. JD Vance walked out of Islamabad with no deal and a ceasefire that could shatter at any moment. Steve Schmidt brings in Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance and The Ken Harbaugh Show to break down what both sides are demanding, and whether the fragile truce can hold. Don't miss it.

Get more from The Save America Movement in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Save America Movement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture