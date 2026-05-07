Thank you ArleneMach, tracey farmer, Maureen Drews, M. Therese Jett-Lim, Susan Falzo, and many others for watching Steve Schmidt and William J. Barber, II’s conversation. They get into Trump's messiah complex, the greed swallowing American democracy and share an urgent message to future Democratic leaders. Don't miss it.
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SAM LIVE: Power & Reckoning with Steve Schmidt & Bishop William J. Barber, II
May 07, 2026
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