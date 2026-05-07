Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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SAM LIVE: Power & Reckoning with Steve Schmidt & Bishop William J. Barber, II

The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
May 07, 2026

Thank you ArleneMach, tracey farmer, Maureen Drews, M. Therese Jett-Lim, Susan Falzo, and many others for watching Steve Schmidt and William J. Barber, II’s conversation. They get into Trump's messiah complex, the greed swallowing American democracy and share an urgent message to future Democratic leaders. Don't miss it.

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