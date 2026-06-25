SAM LIVE: Sinking The "Super Pardon" with Steve Schmidt and Rep. Jamie Raskin

Thank you Shirley Figueroa, Gigi, Tracy Toner, Mimi, RaeAnn Engler, and many others for tuning in, we had a little lighting issue half way through so thanks for baring with us! Steve Schmidt spoke with Rep. Jamie Raskin who is not only taking aim at Trump's unprecedented corruption, but at the "super pardon" Acting AG Todd Blanche is trying to hand both Trump and his corrupt family members. Accountability is coming and Donald and his crew know it. If you missed it live, please check it out now.

A reminder that there’s still time to take action! Russell Vought is quietly trying to rewrite the rules on over $1 trillion in federal funding, the money that builds your roads, runs your clinics, keeps your schools open, and helps your community rebuild after disasters. Under his proposed rule, political appointees could cancel grants mid-project, with no appeal and no explanation required. A bridge half-built. A health clinic mid-operation. A Head Start center that already hired teachers and enrolled kids. All of it, gone at the whim of a Trump crony.

The comment period is open until July 13 so head to regulations.gov/document/OMB-2026-0034-0001 and tell them to withdraw it.

They're counting on you to be too busy to notice. Don't be.