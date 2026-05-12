SAM LIVE: Steve Schmidt & Fighting Democrat Rep. Adelita Grijalva

Thank you CO, Sam Carson, kurre, Chris McKinney, Ginger, and many others for tuning in to Steve Schmidt’s conversation with Fighting Democrat Rep. Adelita S. Grijalva. They covered what Rep. Grijalva has witnessed firsthand at ICE detention centers like Dilley, TX and Florence, AZ - built for 72-hour holds, now with people sleeping on floors for weeks - and the private prisons getting rich off all of it. Don’t miss it.

Plus, last week we told you about Masuma Khan. The 64 year old woman who suffered for a month under deplorable conditions inside the California City ICE Detention Center. There’s a hearing Thursday, May 14th in the California State Senate Appropriations Committee on SB995: The Masuma Khan Justice Act. If lawmakers don’t bring it to a vote, it dies. We can’t let that happen.

The Masuma Khan Justice Act calls for:

Strengthened state oversight of all detention facilities, including the ability to conduct surprise inspections

Fines for violations of state law inside facilities, up to $25,000 a day if violations are not corrected

Suspension or revocation of permits for facilities that fail to meet health, safety and labor standards

We can’t let this die. Please take action! Until Thursday, call and write California lawmakers and demand they vote on SB995. Contact information for the key players below:

Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limon

Phone: (916) 651-4021

Email: senator.limon@senate.ca.gov

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Sabrina Cervantes

Phone: (916) 651-4031

Email: senator.cervantes@senate.ca.gov