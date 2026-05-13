SAM LIVE: Time to Buck Up with Steve Schmidt and Julie Roginsky

Thank you Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, Catherine Mommsen, Pamela, Dominique, Geraldine A. V. Hughes, and many others for tuning into Steve Schmidt’s conversation with Julie Roginsky! They talked about the corruption of the Trump administration & family, what accountability should look like after one of the most chaotic and destructive periods in American history and why Democrats can’t fall for the decency trap. Don’t miss it.

Plus, last week we told you about Masuma Khan. The 64 year old woman who suffered for a month under deplorable conditions inside the California City ICE Detention Center. There’s a hearing tomorrow, May 14th in the California State Senate Appropriations Committee on SB995: The Masuma Khan Justice Act. If lawmakers don’t bring it to a vote, it dies. We can’t let that happen.

The Masuma Khan Justice Act calls for:

Strengthened state oversight of all detention facilities, including the ability to conduct surprise inspections

Fines for violations of state law inside facilities, up to $25,000 a day if violations are not corrected

Suspension or revocation of permits for facilities that fail to meet health, safety and labor standards

We can’t let this die. Please take action! Until Thursday, call and write California lawmakers and demand they vote on SB995. Contact information for the key players below:

Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limon

Phone: (916) 651-4021

Email: senator.limon@senate.ca.gov

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Sabrina Cervantes

Phone: (916) 651-4031

Email: senator.cervantes@senate.ca.gov