Save America Movement

Save America Movement

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

SAM LIVE: Torched - Inside the LA Fires with Steve Schmidt and Jonathan Vigliotti

The Save America Movement's avatar
The Save America Movement
May 26, 2026

Thank you Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Jeanne Elbe, Catherine Mommsen, Donna Dupont, Lisa Nystrom, and many others for tuning into this conversation. Jonathan Vigliotti, author of Torched, joined Steve Schmidt to go inside the 2025 LA fires: what actually happened, who failed to act, and why the people who lost everything are still waiting for answers. From gutted insurance markets to the politicians who looked away, this is the story they don't want told. Don't miss it.

If you like conversations like this one, consider supporting us by becoming a paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Save America Movement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture