SAM LIVE: Torched - Inside the LA Fires with Steve Schmidt and Jonathan Vigliotti

Thank you Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Jeanne Elbe, Catherine Mommsen, Donna Dupont, Lisa Nystrom, and many others for tuning into this conversation. Jonathan Vigliotti, author of Torched, joined Steve Schmidt to go inside the 2025 LA fires: what actually happened, who failed to act, and why the people who lost everything are still waiting for answers. From gutted insurance markets to the politicians who looked away, this is the story they don't want told. Don't miss it.