SAM LIVE: What Heroes Do with Steve Schmidt and Adam Kinzinger

Thank you Geraldine A. V. Hughes, Observer, Maureen Drews, Susan Falzo, Bud Jones, and many others for tuning in to the conversation between Steve Schmidt and Adam Kinzinger. They touched on the former congressman’s new children’s book, What Heroes Do, and why the next generation of Americans needs real role models, particularly in this politically divisive time. If you didn’t see it live, catch it now.

Dead Air is back tomorrow at 12pm ET. Steve Schmidt and Dean Blundell dig into the week's news, from Trump's motorcade plowing through the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to Rubio's audience with the Pope. Don’t miss it.