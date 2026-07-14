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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
5h

History Will Judge the Complicit

Why have Republican leaders abandoned their principles in support of an immoral and dangerous president? It takes time to persuade people to abandon their existing value systems. The process usually begins slowly, with small changes. What would it take for Republican leaders to admit to themselves that Trump’s loyalty cult is destroying the country they claim to love?

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EvanR's avatar
EvanR
5h

ICE is operating exactly like Nazi Gestapo

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