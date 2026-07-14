Here are the facts in an ICE-involved shooting:

ICE deploys on a so-called “targeted operation”

ICE agents open fire on a man in a vehicle during that operation, killing him

ICE tries to justify this shooting death by claiming officers feared for their safety

On-scene video appears to counter that narrative

DHS later admits the now-deceased man was not the “target” of said “targeted operation”

DHS says its officers were not wearing body cameras

Local sources report the man was abiding by immigration law before his shooting death

Now that you’ve read the facts, do you know which case we’re talking about?

Perhaps this is the tragic story of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the 52-year-old father of three and small business owner gunned down one week ago while picking up his crew for a day’s work in Houston, Texas. Or perhaps this is the tragic story of 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero, killed by ICE early Monday morning in Biddeford, Maine. A man described as a young father by Biddeford’s mayor.

Joan Sebastian Guerrero

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

The fact that it could be either story, either man, either injustice we’ve seen in the span of just 7 days should terrify every American of good conscience. The fact that both men were in this country “doing it the right way” – Lorenzo Salgado Araujo had nearly secured his legal status here in the U.S. and Joan Sebastian Guerrero had a Social Security Card and was authorized to work here – should send chills through every person of Latino descent in this country.

“Doing it the right way” is a smokescreen. Being a citizen, having your papers or “playing by the rules” means nothing if an ICE agent decides to shoot first and ask questions later. Make no mistake: both Lorenzo and Jose are dead because they committed the crime of being Brown in Donald Trump’s America.

Enough is enough.

The Save America Movement and Operation Liberty are deploying to Biddeford, Maine. We are going to bring you unbiased, unflinching reporting on the situation on the ground there, where protestors are already mobilizing in the streets. Calling for justice. We are going to use every resource we have to amplify that call.

What ICE would have you believe is that they’ve pulled back on their abuses. That is a lie. Just because they’re not deploying en masse in the streets does not mean they are operating with legality or humanity. In Maine, a state 4,500 miles from the Southern border, ICE has been hard at work terrorizing minority communities and making hundreds of arrests. Data from LighthouseME – an immigrant defense hub – shows that 94% of those people posed no threat to anyone at any time.

This story cannot stay buried in Maine. Operation Liberty is going there, to get the facts, to stand with his community, and to elevate what happened to this man so loudly that no ICE goon ever again thinks he can play judge, jury and executioner and get away with it. That’s how you stop the next shooting.

Memorial in Houston for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

Man prays in the streets of Biddeford after shooting

Lorenzo and Jose were fathers. Men with families and communities who will not be home for dinner tonight because their lives were extinguished at the hands of federal agents given deadly firearms but less training than a nail technician. We cannot and will not let this stand.

Keep your eyes on our Substack in the coming days as we bring you more and if you value this reporting consider becoming a paid subscriber. Don’t look away.