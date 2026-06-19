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Rxan Smith's avatar
Rxan Smith
9h

Juneteenth celebrates the day freedom finally reached everyone on paper. But the real lesson it still carries is how often “free on paper” just means trapped in every way that actually matters. The gap is still open.

https://uncomfortable.rxansmithmedia.com/p/free-on-paper-juneteenth

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XGirl's avatar
XGirl
9h

The first people are having a bugger of a time trying to register to vote. First people are often born in the home not medical facilities. Also the locations to register are often 3-7 hour drives and multiple municipal offices are needed to enrol. Many give up and are turned away as the birth certificate is a first people reservation card is all they have. .

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