This Juneteenth, we commemorate the moment the last enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free—two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

It is a day that forces us to look clearly at our history and acknowledge a fundamental truth: freedom isn’t just a piece of paper or a declaration. It requires enforcement. It requires the willingness to fight for it. It requires the fortitude to actively preserve it from those who desperately want to drag us backward.

Today, we are facing an administration that views the political power of Black and Brown Americans not as a fundamental right but as an existential threat. And they are telegraphing their playbook for the upcoming midterms in broad daylight.

Authoritarians, or those who desire to become such, have a hard time winning fair fights. And it becomes even harder when you’ve made the lives of every single American more expensive and worse than before you came into power.

When they cannot win on the merits, their next best choice is to suppress the electorate.

We have watched this regime systematically weaponize federal agencies over the last year and a half—deploying ICE and CBP into American cities to act as a shadow police force. Now, they are setting the stage to use that apparatus to intimidate voters at the polls.

The strategy is as transparent as it is cynical, but the goal is clear: create an atmosphere of fear designed to keep marginalized voters away from the ballot box.

We know what could be coming, and we need to prepare for it.

We built the Save America Movement to bring an opposition to the regime’s operations.

We are mapping out high-risk precincts across key battleground states, identifying the specific locations where the regime is most likely to deploy intimidation tactics against Black and Brown voters.

And we are working on plans to ensure that does NOT happen.

Juneteenth is a profound reminder that the fight for freedom is a long, grueling process that requires relentless stamina.

Sadly, these days, it’s not enough to just hope for a fair election; you have to enforce it.

We are going to make sure that when Black and Brown voters show up to the polls, they see a community ready to defend them, not a weaponized federal apparatus trying to silence them.

If you’re ready to jump into this fight with us, we’d be grateful if you’d upgrade your subscription to paid for just $6 a month.

UPGRADE FOR $6