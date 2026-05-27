Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Janet Wilson's avatar
Janet Wilson
38m

Creating Homeland Security was always a mistake, and ICE needs to be disbanded. No concentration camps.

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Jason Merchey's avatar
Jason Merchey
43m

Thanks for being on top of these fascistic Federal government impulses happening in real-time.

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