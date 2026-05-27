We’re not breaking any news when we say that ICE has a problem with the truth.

Its agents have repeatedly denied violating people’s rights and breaking the law, even when SAM’s video evidence proves otherwise. Its top officials slandered Renée Good and Alex Pretti after they were murdered in broad daylight and then told us all not to believe what we saw with our own eyes.

We know what we saw.

So if ICE is willing to lie when the cameras are rolling, when the witnesses are everywhere, when the evidence is impossible to ignore — what do you think they’re doing when nobody is watching?

Take, for example, what’s happened to 36-year-old Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez.

Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez and Cindy

Carlos was driving to work on the morning of April 7 when he was confronted by ICE officers in traffic. ICE claims Carlos tried to kill them with his car, driving it like a battering ram. ICE claims agents had no choice but to shoot Carlos 7 times. It was kill or be killed, right?

Patterson, California: April 7, 2026

Not if you believe Carlos’ version of events.

Carlos took 7 bullets to his face, jaw, head and arms and he’s lived to tell a very different story. His fiancee Cindy shared that story when she sat down with the Save America Movement.

Carlos maintains that he never meant to hurt anyone that morning — that he panicked when officers started shooting at him and he was trying to save his own life. And Carlos’ account has been corroborated by a witness who came forward with dashcam video of the incident and claims she heard officers fire a shot before Carlos’ car ever moved.

Then there’s the issue of why ICE was looking for Carlos in the first place.

First, ICE claimed Carlos was a gang member wanted for murder in his native El Salvador. But when El Salvador’s government denied those claims, the story changed. ICE said Carlos wasn’t wanted for murder, he was wanted because he’d witnessed a murder. And when the official paperwork charging Carlos with two counts of assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon was finally filed, Carlos’ alleged gang ties and murder connections weren’t mentioned at all.

In fact, the only justification the federal government gave for seeking him in the first place was that Carlos is here in the U.S. illegally. Which, for the record, is not a crime.

Carlos has pleaded not guilty to these charges. He maintains his innocence from behind bars where he’s still fighting to recover from the trauma of being shot. And at home, Cindy splits her time between trying to keep Carlos’ spirits up and doing the same for the children he’s left behind. She prays every day and night for his release.

When ICE tells you what happened that morning in Patterson, remember how this really works: shoot first, justify later, and change the story until something sticks.

They’ve done it before and they’ll do it again unless we make the cost of lying higher than the cost of telling the truth.