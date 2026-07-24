Every morning Rev. Phaedra Bond wakes up at 4:30am. Her first thought is never about herself. It’s about the new Mainer somewhere in her community, doing everything the “right way” just trying to provide for their family. Going to work, going to the grocery store, making it to a doctor’s appointment.

Running the risk, every single time, of being terrorized by ICE. Facing the reality that a mundane task could change their lives forever.

Rev. Bond is an Air Force veteran. She served eight years in security forces, active duty, and trained for combat. Now she’s putting that same training to use on the streets of Biddeford, Maine, patrolling her neighborhood to keep watch for ICE and protect her fellow Mainers.

“The actions I was trained to do, to go off to war, to potentially face enemy forces, were the same actions that I’m now engaged in to protect and defend our local Mainers, our new Mainers, our community,” she told the Save America Movement

She calls it “head on a swivel.” Constantly watching for license plates. Constantly doing everything in her power to keep her neighbors safe.

“That active duty military experience of eight years, all that combat training that was in defense of our nation, and now I’m still living up to that oath. Working against federal law enforcement that our tax dollars pay for to come here and terrorize our community.”

A neighborhood watch volunteer in South Portland is doing the same work, and says it doesn’t come easy.

They’ve watched federal agents circle the neighborhood. Sit in their cars and observe. They’ve had scared neighbors ask why agents are harassing people who are here legally.

“I’m trying to support my neighbors and be a presence here to let the agents know that we are aware, and they cannot hide their faces because we are watching.”

“Our Fourth Amendment rights are being trampled every day. Mine and yours and people in our communities. Everyone needs to be standing up. Everyone needs to be getting involved.”

Both Rev. Bond and the South Portland volunteer say the fight is much bigger than their own neighborhoods.

History repeats itself, Americans like Rev. Bond understand why they need to speak out.

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

– Martin Niemöller

“They’re coming for this particular population now, but they have threatened to come for all people who disagree with them,” Rev. Bond said. “And we all have to take that seriously.”

She knows what history has shown, again and again. She is using her voice now because she knows what silence costs later.

Showing up isn’t easy. But that’s the point.

“Showing up might be the hardest part. But if you just keep showing up consistently, you can form a community that can make change.”

Rev. Bond’s message to anyone who thinks what’s happening in Maine is acceptable is direct:

“If there are Americans who think that’s okay, there is something wrong with your soul.”

The Save America Movement will keep bringing you these stories out of Maine, because the people standing watch deserve to be seen. Every patrol, every neighbor who shows up at 4:30am, is proof that this fight is being won on the ground, block by block.

If you’ve supported Operation Liberty, past or present, thank you. This work exists because you keep showing up for it too.

If you are interested in showing up in your community, there’s a chance to get involved this weekend. On Saturday, July 25, Disappeared in America (DiA) is holding a nationwide day of action to demand justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Joan Sebastian Guerrero, Renée Good, Alex Pretti and others.

To find a planned vigil in your local community, head to this link. And if you are in the Los Angeles area, you can join our friends at NoCamps CA and their partner organizations outside LA City Hall at the time and location below: