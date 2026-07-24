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Natalie's avatar
Natalie
28m

What a beautiful heart Rev Bond has. Amazing!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
38m

Thank goodness for SAM and the support you’re able to give Rev. (!!!!) Bond. Her veteran status as well as a preacher/pastor and THEN an activist shows her utter devotion and patriotism for the rest of us. Thank you for highlighting how wonderful people can be.

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