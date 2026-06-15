Save America Movement

Save America Movement

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Mary Louise Mixter's avatar
Mary Louise Mixter
8h

Right on thank you for your service to country. I will become a paid subscriber as soon as I feel like I can afford it.

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Friedrike Merck's avatar
Friedrike Merck
7h

Happy Birthday!

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