In the aftermath of the 2024 election and Donald Trump’s second swearing-in as President of the United States, this country was reeling.

Trump and his cronies were working at breakneck speed to plunge us into a kleptocratic, authoritarian state. We know it seems like a million years ago because of how many horrific news cycles we’ve experienced, but try to remember what was going on a year ago. Elon Musk and DOGE were burning down the federal workforce, USAID was shuttered, Liberation Day kicked off a massive tariff war, Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem were beefing up ICE and demanding mind-boggling deportation numbers.

It seemed like they were moving so fast that they could not be stopped. The institutional guardrails were completely gone. Law firms, traditional media outlets, and big business had all bent the knee to Donald Trump. The Democratic Party was in the wilderness. Fierce, visible, brave opposition was nowhere to be found.

So one year ago, we stepped into the breach and launched the Save America Movement with a specific mission to create a national movement that would accomplish what the Democratic establishment was failing to do: confront the Trump regime with moral clarity, ruthless focus, and real action.

We did not wait for permission from party committees, candidates, or consultants because the moment was too important for us to rely on others to step into the fight. Our goals were to:

Maintain constant pressure on the Trump administration while uplifting those fighting back on the front lines.

Educate and inspire Americans to join the opposition, do their part, and ultimately crush MAGA in the midterms and defeat them again in 2028.

We knew that to fight back against a regime attacking every aspect of American life, we needed a coalition that represented every pillar of American life – especially the ones that were under siege. We rallied and recruited an ever-expanding group of patriots and leaders to lead this fight with and alongside us, including:

Bishop William Barber II and Rev. Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, who anchored SAM in a profoundly moral undertaking – this is not a fight about left versus right, but one of right versus wrong.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, who is on the front line of public health and science, fighting back against the administration’s dangerous war on facts, science, and public institutional integrity.

Ken Harbaugh, who ensured our programming was informed by and allied with veterans who took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, refusing to let the military be used as a cheap, authoritarian prop.

Over the past year, your support has allowed this ever-expanding coalition to fight back against this regime as it tries to violate our laws, undermine our freedom, and destroy our democratic society. We didn’t blink, and we didn’t back down.

We’ve done a hell of a lot in a year, and it was made possible entirely because of you.

We will be reviewing the last year’s body of work this week, so make sure you keep an eye out for posts this week showcasing the impact and results we have delivered with your help… And while it’s important to mark milestones in the fight – what we have managed to achieve – it’s even more important to prepare for the continued difficult fight ahead.

Year Two of the Save America Movement will require more stamina, fortitude, bravery and boldness on all fronts. If you are disgusted by this regime’s corruption and want to actively support the resistance, we would ask you to please consider upgrading to a paid subscription today – this helps fund the work, the content, the programming, and everything you will see here this week – everything we did and achieved – together, and most importantly, it allows us to continue the fight in the days, months and years ahead.

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